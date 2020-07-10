/
apartments with washer dryer
105 Apartments for rent in Inver Grove Heights, MN with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
27 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,092
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1099 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr, Inver Grove Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1189 sqft
Nearly instant access to I-494 makes commuting to Minneapolis and St. Paul a snap. Upscale amenities include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse for socializing.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
2 Units Available
Parkview Manor Townhomes
6043 Candace Avenue, Inver Grove Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1067 sqft
Great location just off Highways 52 and 494 with easy access to downtown St. Paul and Mall of America. Large bedrooms, huge closets and W/D in unit. Public transportation, playground and parking on premises.
Results within 5 miles of Inver Grove Heights
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
42 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$971
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 8 at 09:38pm
$
24 Units Available
West Seventh
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,240
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1091 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
8 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,390
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
38 Units Available
West Seventh
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,432
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
18 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
13 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
54 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
Studio
$1,475
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,522
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1115 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,259
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1292 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
1 Unit Available
Summit - University
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
775 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Summit Hill neighborhood in St. Paul, you’ll love this unique building! Crocus Hill Flats has unique one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, filled with natural light from oversize windows.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
11 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
13 Units Available
Riverview
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,062
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
897 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
Studio
$1,302
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1280 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
32 Units Available
West Seventh
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,150
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,516
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1182 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
48 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,115
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1158 sqft
With a 95 walk score, this downtown 16-story building provides historic charm and upscale living. Recently renovated with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Close to the Farmer's Market with 24-hour gym and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
45 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,293
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1296 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,235
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1208 sqft
Elegant granite countertops and exposed wood beams add to the charm of this restored 1905 building located in Historic Lowertown neighborhood. Walk score of 85 and an excellent transit rating place you close to everything.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Press House Apartments
345 Cedar St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$975
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$936
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Once home to Minnesota Mutual Life Insurance and the Pioneer Press Newspaper, the historic building in downtown Saint Paul is being converted into 144 studio, one, two and three bedroom income restricted apartments.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Highland
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1246 sqft
Nest technology and proximity to the Mississippi River make these luxury apartments worth a look. Community amenities are bountiful with a pool table, sauna, tennis and volleyball courts, swimming pool and exclusive clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Parkside
250 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,210
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1125 sqft
Historic, 20th-century living at its finest. 14-foot ceilings complement the interior design of exposed brick and wood beams. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters inside, 24-hour gym and sauna outside.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Highland
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1568 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool and stunning interiors with granite counter and dishwasher included. Proximity to Shepherd Park means you can enjoy nature trails and scenic views. Pet friendly with ample amenities.
