apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
224 Apartments for rent in Eagan, MN with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
18 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
920 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2187 Cool Stream Cir
2187 Cool Stream Circle, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
Available 09/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3-Bdrm, 3.5-bath Townhome - Property Id: 139900 Wonderful open floor plan w/9 ft ceilings. Neutral decor with oak rim. Tons of storage. Finished basement. Upper level laundry.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4124 Raptor Rd
4124 Raptor Circle, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
4124 Raptor Rd Available 06/01/20 Bright, Spacious 3 BR Town House on a Quiet Street! Attached 2-Car Garage! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Wilderness Run
1347 Sigfrid St E
1347 Sigfrid Street East, Eagan, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1729 sqft
1347 Sigfrid St E Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bed / 2 Bath SFH in Eagan w/ Hardwood Flrs, Big Yard, 2-Car Garage! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1903 Silver Bell Rd Apt 206
1903 Silver Bell Road, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1080 sqft
Available Now! AVAIL August 3,2020 Lots of Upgrades done to this fantastic Eagan condo. Laminate wood floors, fully tiled baths, newer appliances, counters,washer/dyer, and more. Condo offers pool, playground.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
3584 Blue Jay Way #204
3584 Blue Jay Way, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
820 sqft
This well maintained condo offers high, vaulted ceilings, a large living room with lots of natural light, a dining area, stainless steel appliances, and newer carpet. One bedroom, one bath with a large closet, and washer and dryer in the bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Eagan
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
20 Units Available
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,311
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1157 sqft
Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
251 Units Available
South Loop
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,320
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,784
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Highland
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,623
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1275 sqft
Near Highland restaurants and boutiques. Luxurious interiors with an indoor fireplaces and coffee bar. Designer cabinetry, white oak plank flooring, and rolling barn doors on bedrooms. Built-in wine rack.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
33 Units Available
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,176
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1132 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
28 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,199
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,277
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1135 sqft
This gated community boasts nearly 300 apartment homes. Apartments range from studios to 3-bedroom units. This pet-friendly community is in the South Metro and offers attached garages and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
27 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,092
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1099 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,318
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1102 sqft
This newly constructed community has an on-site business center, fitness center, pool and rooftop plaza. Pet-friendly. Each home offers private balconies, washers and dryers, and large walk-in closets. Stone countertops available.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Ericsson
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,064
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,508
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1148 sqft
Oaks Station Place Apartments offers choices, with 104 residential apartments and first floor retail spaces. The units have on-site laundry, patios and balconies, garbage disposals, hardwood floors and granite counters.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
27 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$935
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,337
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
World-class amenities, complete with kickboxing studio, yoga room, theater, coffee bar, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym and pool. Smoke-free community offers spacious layouts, granite counters, unique designs and in-unit laundry. Bring Fido along, we're pet-friendly!
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
Studio
$1,302
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1280 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
1 Unit Available
Highland
Saunders at the Park
2040 Saunders Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$795
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located in the west corner of Highland Park, 1 mile from the breathtaking Mississippi River, the Twin Cities are in your hand when you live at 2040 Saunders Avenue.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Hiawatha
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,341
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1042 sqft
Steps from the Twin Cities’ best trails, lakes and riverside parks—and ideally nestled between both vibrant downtowns—life at Lowa46 makes every workday a breeze and weekends a blast. Bike the Greenway to Minnehaha Falls and Lake Nokomis.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Heights
13309 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom homes with tuck-under garages and in-unit washer/dryer. Minutes from I-35W and Terrace Oaks West Park, and about a 10-minute drive to the Great Mall of America.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
62 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1203 sqft
Live Life in the Clouds 'Nuvelo', an Italian word meaning cloud, is a new apartment community inspired by its beautiful park-side location. Every inch of this luxury apartment community is designed to bring you a relaxed and carefree lifestyle.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
84 Units Available
Minnehaha
Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow
5329 48th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,235
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1087 sqft
Appreciate a modern Minneapolis, Minnesota, lifestyle with an apartment home at Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow. Well-appointed interiors and on-trend finishes set you up to live your best life yet.
