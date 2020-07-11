111 Apartments for rent in West St. Paul, MN with washer-dryer

/
1 Unit Available
976 Robert Street - 102
976 Robert Street South, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
1 Unit Available
966 Robert Street - 303
966 Robert Street South, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Unit Available
81 Orme Street E #5
81 Orme Street East, West St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
936 sqft
81 Orme Street E #5 Available 09/01/20 Townhouse Just off Robert Street Available September 1, Hardwood Floors, Full Basement w/Laundry - Townhouse available September 1 in West St. Paul. The main level has the kitchen, dining room and living room.
Verified
27 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1099 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Verified
3 Units Available
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr, Inver Grove Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1189 sqft
Nearly instant access to I-494 makes commuting to Minneapolis and St. Paul a snap. Upscale amenities include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse for socializing.
1 Unit Available
Baker - Annapolis
266 Belvidere Street E
266 Belvidere Street East, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom Home Near West St.
Results within 5 miles of West St. Paul
Verified
25 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,194
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1292 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
Verified
$
16 Units Available
Energy Park
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Verified
$
32 Units Available
West Seventh
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,150
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,516
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Verified
2 Units Available
Summit - University
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
775 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Summit Hill neighborhood in St. Paul, you’ll love this unique building! Crocus Hill Flats has unique one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, filled with natural light from oversize windows.
Verified
$
31 Units Available
Snelling Hamline
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,367
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Verified
$
24 Units Available
West Seventh
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,240
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1091 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Verified
$
8 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,390
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified
38 Units Available
West Seventh
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,432
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Verified
17 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified
13 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
$
41 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$971
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Verified
$
11 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Verified
$
13 Units Available
Riverview
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,062
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
897 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
Verified
14 Units Available
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
Studio
$1,302
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1280 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.
Verified
11 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1182 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
Verified
$
48 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,115
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1158 sqft
With a 95 walk score, this downtown 16-story building provides historic charm and upscale living. Recently renovated with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Close to the Farmer's Market with 24-hour gym and maintenance.
Verified
$
45 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,293
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1296 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Verified
18 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,235
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1208 sqft
Elegant granite countertops and exposed wood beams add to the charm of this restored 1905 building located in Historic Lowertown neighborhood. Walk score of 85 and an excellent transit rating place you close to everything.
