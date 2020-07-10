/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
112 Apartments for rent in Maplewood, MN with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 8058
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 7024
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hazelwood
1613 County Rd D East C
1613 County Road D East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Executive Town home 2Br/2b in (WBL), Maplewood, MN - Property Id: 304878 Location: 1613 County Rd D East, Unit C, Maplewood, MN 55109 2BR/2BA - Executive Townhome living in high-demand Maplewood neighborhood in White Bear
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Highwood East
2436 Schaller Dr E
2436 Schaller Drive, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2200 sqft
Beautiful split entry 3 bedroom home that is filled with light and space. The vaulted ceilings welcome you as you enter the home from the two car attached garage or front door. There is a hall entry closet convenient for storage.
Results within 1 mile of Maplewood
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1750 sqft
Carver Lake offers one of the best locations in Woodbury! If you're looking for the space of a single family home, and wooded scenery right out your door, you've found it.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 29 at 11:24am
2 Units Available
Prosperity Heights
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
925 sqft
Situated across from Prosperity Heights Park, northeast of downtown St. Paul. Smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, balconies, and updated appliances. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
Contact for Availability
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Two-bedroom units with natural woodwork, designer lighting, two full baths, walk-in closets, and private balconies/patios. Community ammenities include garage, fitness center, and elevator. In Riverview, near Harriet Island and St. Paul Downtown Airport.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
Arcade Estates Townhomes
3477 Arcade St, Vadnais Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1080 sqft
Great location close to public transportation and major highways, including I-35 and I-694 for easy access to downtown. Units have large rooms, updated appliances and walk-in closets.
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1299 County Road D Cir E
1299 County Road D Circle, Vadnais Heights, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,497
2915 sqft
Available August 15th,2020! This is an amazing 4 bedroom 4 bath home in Vadnais Heights. This home features tons of space and storage 2,915 square feet throughout. Awesome location, by Maplewood Mall, Schools, parks, Freeway access.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Little Canada
950 County Road D E
950 County Road D, Little Canada, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2184 sqft
Just renovated 2184 square ft, 4 Bed 2 bath - Property Id: 307195 Wonderfully updated 4 bed, 2 bath home! Has new appliances, paint and flooring. Also has a 2 car garage with a car port for extra storage.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Payne - Phalen
1294 Westminster St
1294 North Westminster Street, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
VIDEO TOUR 4 Bed 1 Bath Move-In Ready Home - Property Id: 239381 NEWLY updated home, V I D E O T O U R: https://youtu.be/d9Y9T5PDOgY.
Results within 5 miles of Maplewood
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Cardigan
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
42 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$971
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 8 at 09:38pm
$
24 Units Available
West Seventh
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,240
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1091 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
31 Units Available
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,558
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,138
1633 sqft
A vibrant community and an active lifestyle. Luxury two-, three- or four-bedroom manor style townhomes featuring fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, fireplaces and balcony/patio. Near Eagle Valley Golf course and all city amenities.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
27 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,092
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1099 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
8 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,390
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
1 Unit Available
Falcon Heights
Falcon Heights Town Square
1550 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,271
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near schools and area parks. This newer community offers modern amenities. Pets permitted. Controlled access provided. Large closets and carpeting throughout these homes. Balconies provided.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Little Canada
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,361
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
38 Units Available
West Seventh
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,432
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
13 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1010 sqft
Seasons Villas is more than a place to call home. Each home has updated countertops, flooring and appliances. With private entrances and patios, and attached one car garages, you have all of the features you need to feel comfortable.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
54 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
Studio
$1,475
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,522
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1115 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
Similar Pages
Maplewood 1 BedroomsMaplewood 2 BedroomsMaplewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMaplewood 3 BedroomsMaplewood Apartments with Balcony
Maplewood Apartments with GarageMaplewood Apartments with GymMaplewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMaplewood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMaplewood Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN