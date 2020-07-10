/
apartments with washer dryer
233 Apartments for rent in New Brighton, MN with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
Holland
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kah Properties Poppyseed in New Brighton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of New Brighton
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
29 Units Available
St. Anthony
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,262
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Flanery Park
1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE
1594 73 1/2 Avenue Northeast, Fridley, MN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE - Property Id: 297905 This spacious 1300 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of New Brighton
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
12 Units Available
Sheridan
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,617
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1099 sqft
The Grain Belt buildings are historical. Features an outdoor plaza based on historic structures, a block-long promenade, and views of the city. In-unit laundry, patios and balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
10 Units Available
Marcy - Holmes
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Archer in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
1 Unit Available
Falcon Heights
Falcon Heights Town Square
1550 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,271
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near schools and area parks. This newer community offers modern amenities. Pets permitted. Controlled access provided. Large closets and carpeting throughout these homes. Balconies provided.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
St. Anthony
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,354
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1346 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
4 Units Available
Marcy - Holmes
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,125
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lume in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
5 Units Available
Sheridan
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
$
85 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,395
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
929 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Grass Lake
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The great outdoors is right outside your door. Take off on trails, hit the lakes then come home to the most stylish and well-designed apartments in Shoreview.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
43 Units Available
University
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,269
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1038 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Energy Park
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
23 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,458
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,706
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,494
1343 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
184 Units Available
Rice Creek - Brookside
The Edison at Rice Creek
2020 Bluestem Lane, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,540
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1396 sqft
Luxury, Lifestyle, and Location, all wrapped into one—Edison at Rice Creek invites you to settle for nothing else but lavish living in the heart of the Twin City Gateway.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
$
7 Units Available
St. Anthony West
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,275
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Nicollet Island
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,495
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1391 sqft
Close to everything that makes Northeast pulsing, downtown Minneapolis' newest apartment complex is opening soon. 24/7 gym, underground parking, open floor plans, electric vehicle charging stations and upscale interior options. Overlooks the Mississippi River.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
13 Units Available
South Frogtown
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,145
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RAY is located at 2323 Charles Avenue St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. RAY offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 372 to 955 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
5 Units Available
Marcy - Holmes
Coze Flats
628 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,225
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozē flats combines green living and soothing modern design to bring you the most convenient and sustainable rental apartments in Minneapolis near the Mississippi River and Dinkytown.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Energy Park
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Marcy - Holmes
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1015 sqft
Resort-style community with outdoor pool, hot tub, patio cinema, fireside lounge. Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments, some with balconies. Modern kitchens, fiber internet connections, in-unit laundry. Near University of Minnesota with easy access to I-35.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Nicollet Island
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
984 sqft
Restored alcoves, 1-2 Bedroom apartments in historic Northeast Minneapolis. Lofts with exposed brick and block walls. Fine concrete floors, ductwork and timbers. Picturesque city views. Lofts with private entries. Gas grills and patios.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
33 Units Available
St. Anthony
2700 University
2700 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,338
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1237 sqft
Superb location on the Green Line puts you close to everything you need in St. Paul. Elegant interiors complement the spacious community amenities: coffee bar, green community, free sporting event tickets, cycling and more.
Verified
1 of 162
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
92 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,340
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1258 sqft
Introducing Rafter, 283 brand new apartments and penthouses built with quality concrete construction by more than 600 men and women. The 26-story building has unobstructed views in all directions.
