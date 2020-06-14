163 Apartments for rent in Shoreview, MN with gym
1 of 20
1 of 28
1 of 40
1 of 20
1 of 19
1 of 11
1 of 23
1 of 7
1 of 31
1 of 18
1 of 8
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 7
1 of 26
1 of 20
1 of 30
1 of 23
1 of 37
1 of 10
1 of 26
1 of 24
1 of 1
1 of 30
Swell living: CNN Money regards Shoreview as one of the best places to live in the United States. The city was lauded for its high quality of life, with the presence of excellent recreational opportunities highlighted as one of the primary reasons why it outranked so many of its neighboring communities.
Shoreview is a small city located to the north of St. Paul. Originally a part of the Mounds View Township, Shoreview was incorporated in 1957 after a group of dedicated residents realized that a township government simply wasn't enough to ensure a high quality of life for those living in the rapidly growing city. That growth continued through the next several decades, with the city reaching a population of 25,043 as of the 2010 United States Census. Although it's become a significant force in the Twin Cities since its 1957 incorporation, Shoreview retains the friendliness and small-town charm that set it apart from day one. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Shoreview renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.