Apartment List
/
MN
/
shoreview
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:36 AM

163 Apartments for rent in Shoreview, MN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Shoreview renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Wabbasso Lake
19 Units Available
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$989
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1025 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cardigan
17 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
$1,355
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Results within 1 mile of Shoreview
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Owasso
11 Units Available
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$895
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Little Canada
11 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,291
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
South Owasso
1 Unit Available
2700 Dale St N
2700 Dale Street North, Roseville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom and 2 bath condo at desirable Ramsey Square. Enjoy a bright and sunny south facing balcony off the living room. The unit is located on the third floor in this security building with underground parking.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Owasso
1 Unit Available
2730 Dale Street North
2730 Dale Street North, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
326 Available 07/01/20 Welcome to your completely updated home! As you walk into this home you have 2 large double closets for storage, as well as an in-unit 4' x 5' storage room! The living room is large, & opens up to the deck, dining room, &
Results within 5 miles of Shoreview
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
Little Canada
10 Units Available
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1078 sqft
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Energy Park
89 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,050
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Energy Park
16 Units Available
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Energy Park
11 Units Available
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,138
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lake Josephine
5 Units Available
Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,036
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tree-lined apartment complex with indoor swimming pool, near Rosedale Shopping Center. Apartments have garbage disposal, air conditioning, oven and dishwasher. On-site laundry, garage, gym and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North of Maryland
7 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Capital View
19 Units Available
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,114
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
Sandcastle
3 Units Available
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1065 sqft
Located in the Roseville/St. Anthony Village area, Aquarius Apartments provides easy access to both St. Paul and Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:15pm
Falcon Heights
17 Units Available
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
945 sqft
Como Park Apartments is conveniently located near Como Park, the Zoo, Conservatory and Como Lake. Walk along miles of trails or hop in your car for a short drive to shopping malls, restaurants, several universities and both downtown St.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Hamline
12 Units Available
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct, Roseville, MN
Studio
$945
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
810 sqft
Looking for a location that is close to malls, schools and commercial buildings? Rose Vista fits the bill. Their spacious 1- and 2-bedroom units come with storage, air conditioning, an outdoor pool, tanning suite and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,095
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
913 sqft
We are in a perfect location, just across the street from Como Park in a quaint St Paul neighborhood. Excellent location for Hamline and University of MN, St Paul Campus students. Better Apartments. Better Service. Better Life.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
4 Units Available
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
Studio
$930
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Long Lake
4 Units Available
The View
1300 Northwest Pkwy, New Brighton, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The View at Long Lake certainly deserves its name. Set in a beautiful, quiet lake-side environment, amenities including internet access and a 24-hour gym make this North Metro area community a must-see housing development.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
11670 Goodhue St NE
11670 Goodhue Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2202 sqft
This immaculate, spacious home has everything you are looking for from the open floor plan to its proximity to restaurants and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
The Lakes
1 Unit Available
12173 Waconia St North East
12173 Waconia Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1702 sqft
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! Gorgeous luxury 3 bedroom/ 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Western Hills
1 Unit Available
191 Larpenteur Avenue E
191 Larpenteur Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2100 sqft
Excellent Maplewood location! Quick access to highways, shopping and more. Lovely pond views. Three bedrooms and laundry on upper level. 2-Stall Garage. Mowing and plowing is provided.
City Guide for Shoreview, MN

Swell living: CNN Money regards Shoreview as one of the best places to live in the United States. The city was lauded for its high quality of life, with the presence of excellent recreational opportunities highlighted as one of the primary reasons why it outranked so many of its neighboring communities.

Shoreview is a small city located to the north of St. Paul. Originally a part of the Mounds View Township, Shoreview was incorporated in 1957 after a group of dedicated residents realized that a township government simply wasn't enough to ensure a high quality of life for those living in the rapidly growing city. That growth continued through the next several decades, with the city reaching a population of 25,043 as of the 2010 United States Census. Although it's become a significant force in the Twin Cities since its 1957 incorporation, Shoreview retains the friendliness and small-town charm that set it apart from day one. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Shoreview, MN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Shoreview renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Shoreview 1 BedroomsShoreview 2 BedroomsShoreview 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShoreview 3 BedroomsShoreview Accessible Apartments
Shoreview Apartments with BalconyShoreview Apartments with GarageShoreview Apartments with GymShoreview Apartments with Hardwood FloorsShoreview Apartments with Parking
Shoreview Apartments with PoolShoreview Apartments with Washer-DryerShoreview Dog Friendly ApartmentsShoreview Pet Friendly PlacesShoreview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MN
North St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University