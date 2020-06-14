53 Apartments for rent in Lakeville, MN with gym

"The girl comes from Lakeville. Her dad -- he cuts hair. It's a small town in the middle of nowhere." (Nerina Pallot, “The Girl from Lakeville”)

Minnesota is known as the land of 10,000 lakes, making it an ideal place for people who like boating and fishing. Lakeville is a suburb of Minneapolis that boasts proximity to two different lakes, which is a great deal even if it’s too frozen for half the year to go swimming. Ice skating, anyone? See more