53 Apartments for rent in Lakeville, MN with gym
1 of 6
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 28
1 of 30
1 of 23
1 of 29
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 19
1 of 36
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 51
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 10
"The girl comes from Lakeville. Her dad -- he cuts hair. It's a small town in the middle of nowhere." (Nerina Pallot, “The Girl from Lakeville”)
Minnesota is known as the land of 10,000 lakes, making it an ideal place for people who like boating and fishing. Lakeville is a suburb of Minneapolis that boasts proximity to two different lakes, which is a great deal even if it’s too frozen for half the year to go swimming. Ice skating, anyone? See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lakeville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.