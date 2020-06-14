79 Apartments for rent in Apple Valley, MN with gym
The annual Apple Valley Freedom Days event lasts about a week around July 4th and showcases sports, fireworks, and parades. This festivity powerfully illustrates the vibrant atmosphere that comes and goes in Apple Valley. When that atmosphere needs to arrive, it comes out with a bang!
The name would seem to suggest that Johnny Appleseed stopped by this region during his travels. That's actually very possible. Regardless, you have to try the apples while you are here. The Apple Valley sloppy Joe is arguably the world's best too. Yet it's not all about apples and sloppy Joes. This town within the Twin Cities region is home to 49,084 people, and that number has been steadily increasing. That's a sign Apple Valley does more than sloppy Joes and apples right. Of course, the cider's nice too. The bottom line, though, is that Apple Valley provides a sweet blend of delicious nature, charming innovation, and the sizzling comforts of home.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Apple Valley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.