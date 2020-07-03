All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM

822 Sherburne Avenue

822 Sherburne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

822 Sherburne Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
West Frogtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2c830ca02d ----
Charming 3 bedroom home features hardwood floors and original woodwork in main level living and dining rooms. Large kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and tons of cabinet space! Screened in front porch makes for a great spot to relax in the spring summer and fall!

3 Bedrooms are all upstairs, bedrooms all boast hardwood floors and are conveniently located near bathroom.

Huge basement has plenty of room for storage and contains washer and dryer. Off street parking in rear. Backyard allows for room to roam and play in this family friendly neighborhood. Come see it today!

Please excuse our mess, current tenants have left a few things behind, and we are in the process of cleaning and making minor repairs to have this property ready for April 1st move in.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.

No smoking, pets, or section 8.

Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Sherburne Avenue have any available units?
822 Sherburne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 Sherburne Avenue have?
Some of 822 Sherburne Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Sherburne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
822 Sherburne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Sherburne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 Sherburne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 822 Sherburne Avenue offer parking?
No, 822 Sherburne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 822 Sherburne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 Sherburne Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Sherburne Avenue have a pool?
No, 822 Sherburne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 822 Sherburne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 822 Sherburne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Sherburne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 Sherburne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

