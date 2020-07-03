822 Sherburne Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2c830ca02d ----

Charming 3 bedroom home features hardwood floors and original woodwork in main level living and dining rooms. Large kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and tons of cabinet space! Screened in front porch makes for a great spot to relax in the spring summer and fall!



3 Bedrooms are all upstairs, bedrooms all boast hardwood floors and are conveniently located near bathroom.



Huge basement has plenty of room for storage and contains washer and dryer. Off street parking in rear. Backyard allows for room to roam and play in this family friendly neighborhood. Come see it today!



Please excuse our mess, current tenants have left a few things behind, and we are in the process of cleaning and making minor repairs to have this property ready for April 1st move in.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.



No smoking, pets, or section 8.



Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.