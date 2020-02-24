All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

78 10th St E #3201

78 East 10th Street · (651) 353-6519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78 East 10th Street, St. Paul, MN 55101
Downtown St. Paul

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 78 10th St E - 78 10th Street East #3201 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
elevator
guest suite
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
guest suite
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
Gorgeous Three Bedroom Condo Available Now - Virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EgXHFr4PWLB

Brilliant re-design in 2016 makes this condo feel and function like twice its size! Custom lighting and special attention to sound isolation create an incredibly comfortable, livable home. Custom built-ins make a clutter-free home possible - even with all your gadgets, screens, and knickknacks. Windows face S, E, SE, SW for perfect daylight, plus panoramic views of the Mississippi River and downtown. 3rd bedroom is perfect for kids, grand kids, working from home, or extra storage.

The unit includes all utilities except electricity, an off street parking spot (another is available for an additional charge), and access to all of the amenities in the building (Tennis Courts, Hot Tub, Sauna, 24 Hour Guard, Security Building, Elevator(s),Amusement/Party Rm, Exercise Room, Play Area, Guest Suite, Business Center, Community Room, Media Room.)

Deposit is equal to one or two months' rent, depending on how your application comes back. Application fee is a nonrefundable $45 and can be found here: www.mnapts.com/vacancies If you would like to apply online, please be sure to attach your two most recent months worth of pay stubs in addition to one from six months ago.

Contact Krista at krista@mnapts.com for more information or to schedule a showing.

Our requirements are as follows:
-- Gross Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
-- Consistent employment for the last six months
-- Positive credit and rental history
-- No Unlawful Detainers or evictions in the last five years
-- No felonies in the last ten years
-- No violent, fraudulent, or sexual offenses ever

For approval in some situations, we may require a double deposit.

No smoking.

Renters insurance and proof of utility transfer are required before move in.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE5806511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 78 10th St E #3201 have any available units?
78 10th St E #3201 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 10th St E #3201 have?
Some of 78 10th St E #3201's amenities include parking, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 10th St E #3201 currently offering any rent specials?
78 10th St E #3201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 10th St E #3201 pet-friendly?
No, 78 10th St E #3201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 78 10th St E #3201 offer parking?
Yes, 78 10th St E #3201 does offer parking.
Does 78 10th St E #3201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 10th St E #3201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 10th St E #3201 have a pool?
No, 78 10th St E #3201 does not have a pool.
Does 78 10th St E #3201 have accessible units?
No, 78 10th St E #3201 does not have accessible units.
Does 78 10th St E #3201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 10th St E #3201 does not have units with dishwashers.

