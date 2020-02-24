78 10th St E #3201.

Amenities

parking gym elevator guest suite tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking guest suite hot tub media room sauna tennis court

Gorgeous Three Bedroom Condo Available Now - Virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EgXHFr4PWLB



Brilliant re-design in 2016 makes this condo feel and function like twice its size! Custom lighting and special attention to sound isolation create an incredibly comfortable, livable home. Custom built-ins make a clutter-free home possible - even with all your gadgets, screens, and knickknacks. Windows face S, E, SE, SW for perfect daylight, plus panoramic views of the Mississippi River and downtown. 3rd bedroom is perfect for kids, grand kids, working from home, or extra storage.



The unit includes all utilities except electricity, an off street parking spot (another is available for an additional charge), and access to all of the amenities in the building (Tennis Courts, Hot Tub, Sauna, 24 Hour Guard, Security Building, Elevator(s),Amusement/Party Rm, Exercise Room, Play Area, Guest Suite, Business Center, Community Room, Media Room.)



Deposit is equal to one or two months' rent, depending on how your application comes back. Application fee is a nonrefundable $45 and can be found here: www.mnapts.com/vacancies If you would like to apply online, please be sure to attach your two most recent months worth of pay stubs in addition to one from six months ago.



Contact Krista at krista@mnapts.com for more information or to schedule a showing.



Our requirements are as follows:

-- Gross Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

-- Consistent employment for the last six months

-- Positive credit and rental history

-- No Unlawful Detainers or evictions in the last five years

-- No felonies in the last ten years

-- No violent, fraudulent, or sexual offenses ever



For approval in some situations, we may require a double deposit.



No smoking.



Renters insurance and proof of utility transfer are required before move in.



Equal Housing Opportunity.



(RLNE5806511)