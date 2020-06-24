All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 690 Conway St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
690 Conway St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

690 Conway St

690 Conway Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

690 Conway Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
$1175 - Two beds/1 bath lower unit, easy access to highway 94 and 35E. Minutes to downtown St. Paul and couple blocks from Metropolitan State University. Include water and trash!
- Application fee $40 per adult
- Background and credit check
- Must have credit score of 560 or higher
- No prior eviction/UD/criminal record for the past 7 yrs.
- Must provide proof of income 3x rent amount.
- Good rental history
- No pets
- 12 month lease

Please msg me if you are interested or if you have additional questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 Conway St have any available units?
690 Conway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 690 Conway St currently offering any rent specials?
690 Conway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 Conway St pet-friendly?
No, 690 Conway St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 690 Conway St offer parking?
Yes, 690 Conway St offers parking.
Does 690 Conway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 690 Conway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 Conway St have a pool?
No, 690 Conway St does not have a pool.
Does 690 Conway St have accessible units?
No, 690 Conway St does not have accessible units.
Does 690 Conway St have units with dishwashers?
No, 690 Conway St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 690 Conway St have units with air conditioning?
No, 690 Conway St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brimhall Apartments
476 Brimhall Street
St. Paul, MN 55105
Town & Country Apartments
2214 Marshall Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
The Lyric at Carleton Place
765 Hampden Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55105
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Parkview Apts.
1244 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
L and O
215 Dunlap St S
St. Paul, MN 55105
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N
St. Paul, MN 55119

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law