All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 69 Iowa Avenue West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
69 Iowa Avenue West
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:06 PM

69 Iowa Avenue West

69 West Iowa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
North of Maryland
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

69 West Iowa Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55117
North of Maryland

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that has been recently remodeled!. Fresh paint throughout, and beautiful hardwood floors! This property also features a spacious, private third bedroom upstairs, lots of natural light, an attached carport, an unfinished basement for extra storage, laundry, and a partially fenced in yard.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ha2KydhVwk4&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Jason with PRO Realty Services at (651) 321-1907 questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Iowa Avenue West have any available units?
69 Iowa Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 Iowa Avenue West have?
Some of 69 Iowa Avenue West's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Iowa Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
69 Iowa Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Iowa Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 69 Iowa Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 69 Iowa Avenue West offer parking?
Yes, 69 Iowa Avenue West offers parking.
Does 69 Iowa Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Iowa Avenue West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Iowa Avenue West have a pool?
No, 69 Iowa Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 69 Iowa Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 69 Iowa Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Iowa Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Iowa Avenue West does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Johnson Parkway Apartments
1348 Ames Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
Town & Country Apartments
2214 Marshall Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Johnson Parkway - 1334
1334 Ames Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1275
1275 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55114
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Paul 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
Macalester GrovelandNorth Of MarylandProsperity Heights
West SeventhHamline Midway

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law