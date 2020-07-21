69 Iowa Avenue West

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated extra storage some paid utils

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that has been recently remodeled!. Fresh paint throughout, and beautiful hardwood floors! This property also features a spacious, private third bedroom upstairs, lots of natural light, an attached carport, an unfinished basement for extra storage, laundry, and a partially fenced in yard.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ha2KydhVwk4&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Jason with PRO Realty Services at (651) 321-1907 questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.