All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 613 Cook Avenue East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
613 Cook Avenue East
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

613 Cook Avenue East

613 Cook Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

613 Cook Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/292094209d ---- Huge recently renovated side by side duplex available in the middle of October! Open floor plan and hardwoods on main level, 3 bedrooms and modern bathroom upstairs. Shared basement includes washer and dryer for each unit, Lawn care and snow removal included Do not call or email. Use the link in the ad to book an appointment. Tenant responsible for heat, gas and electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. See rental criteria here: http://www.rentalmanagementguys.com/rental-application-policies/ No pets or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Cook Avenue East have any available units?
613 Cook Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 Cook Avenue East have?
Some of 613 Cook Avenue East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Cook Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
613 Cook Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Cook Avenue East pet-friendly?
No, 613 Cook Avenue East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 613 Cook Avenue East offer parking?
No, 613 Cook Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 613 Cook Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 Cook Avenue East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Cook Avenue East have a pool?
No, 613 Cook Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 613 Cook Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 613 Cook Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Cook Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Cook Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Johnson Parkway Apartments
1348 Ames Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard
St. Paul, MN 55101
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55116
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St
St. Paul, MN 55116
Lamplighter Village
1512 Woodbridge St
St. Paul, MN 55117

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law