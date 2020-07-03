All apartments in St. Paul
603 Lawson Ave E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

603 Lawson Ave E

603 Lawson Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

603 Lawson Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Located between Edgerton and Payne Aves- great East St. Paul area- parks, restaurants libraries, bus line close to so much

Big Kitchen with eat in dining, plus a pantry!
Big Living Room
Big Dining Room
Big Bathroom
1 Big Bedroom

Great open layout- high ceilings, lovely original woodwork, you can have 2 living areas because there is an eat in kitchen! New flooring in entry ,living ,dining, and kitchen, all fresh paint, new blinds and a few other new items/fixturesï¿½?ï¿½.In addition- Front porch, 2 entrances, off street parking, one bedroom is big, the other medium size with a very deep closet. The larger bedroom is a biot off set from the rest of the unit.

There are a few options-
For an additional 50.00 a month you can have in unit private laundry
If you like outside activities and would like a rent discount you can do the snow removal and lawn care and get a 25.00 monthly discount of the rent.

Please know a longtime quite resident lives upstairs. A very peaceful, quite building.

Security Deposit is the same as rent ($899)
Sorry no dogs at this property, a cat is negotiable.
Water and trash are included in rent.
Resident responsible for heat/gas and electric utilities.
Smoking permitted outside only

Rental Criteria- No heavy criminal or UDs/Evictions, positive landlord reference required (if you are currently renting), preferred credit score 620+, monthly income at least 3x the rent-3,450.00 Application fee 35.00 per adult.Sorry do not currently participate in housing substiday, section program. Occupancy of 4 people or less.

We have other properties, please visit our website at www.izerealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Lawson Ave E have any available units?
603 Lawson Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 603 Lawson Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
603 Lawson Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Lawson Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 Lawson Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 603 Lawson Ave E offer parking?
No, 603 Lawson Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 603 Lawson Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Lawson Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Lawson Ave E have a pool?
No, 603 Lawson Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 603 Lawson Ave E have accessible units?
No, 603 Lawson Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Lawson Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Lawson Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Lawson Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Lawson Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

