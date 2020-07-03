603 Lawson Ave E

Amenities

patio / balcony cats allowed

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Located between Edgerton and Payne Aves- great East St. Paul area- parks, restaurants libraries, bus line close to so much



Big Kitchen with eat in dining, plus a pantry!

Big Living Room

Big Dining Room

Big Bathroom

1 Big Bedroom



Great open layout- high ceilings, lovely original woodwork, you can have 2 living areas because there is an eat in kitchen! New flooring in entry ,living ,dining, and kitchen, all fresh paint, new blinds and a few other new items/fixturesï¿½?ï¿½.In addition- Front porch, 2 entrances, off street parking, one bedroom is big, the other medium size with a very deep closet. The larger bedroom is a biot off set from the rest of the unit.



There are a few options-

For an additional 50.00 a month you can have in unit private laundry

If you like outside activities and would like a rent discount you can do the snow removal and lawn care and get a 25.00 monthly discount of the rent.



Please know a longtime quite resident lives upstairs. A very peaceful, quite building.



Security Deposit is the same as rent ($899)

Sorry no dogs at this property, a cat is negotiable.

Water and trash are included in rent.

Resident responsible for heat/gas and electric utilities.

Smoking permitted outside only



Rental Criteria- No heavy criminal or UDs/Evictions, positive landlord reference required (if you are currently renting), preferred credit score 620+, monthly income at least 3x the rent-3,450.00 Application fee 35.00 per adult.Sorry do not currently participate in housing substiday, section program. Occupancy of 4 people or less.



