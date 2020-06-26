All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

551 Michigan St.

551 Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Location

551 Michigan Street, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 Bedroom SFH with Bonus Space off West 7th in St Paul - Another great listing from Chance and Housing Hub!

Available 8/15. This 2+ bedroom house is in the heart of the up and coming West 7th neighborhood of St. Paul on a corner lot. Just a block away from St. Clair Community Center, easy access to 35E, and conveniently close to downtown St. Paul, Xcel Energy Center, and tons of great restaurants and shops.

Main level features bright living room with hardwood floors, kitchen with gas range, medium sized bedroom, and full bath. Bonus living space in main floor that could be used as 3rd bedroom. Must pass through room to access upper level. 2nd level features 2 carpeted bedrooms with pitched ceilings. Basement storage with washer/dryer in unit. Small yard with off street parking included.

Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water/sewer, and trash ($45/month). Tenant also responsible for lawn/snow care.

Pets accepted with $200 pet fee and monthly pet rent. Some breed restrictions apply.

Call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing. Applications can be completed online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.

Application Criteria:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history: No evictions, UDs, or judgements
3. Clean criminal history: No felonies
4. Income must be 2.5x the monthly rent

(RLNE2632207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

