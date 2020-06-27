All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

44 Belvidere St W

44 Belvidere Street West · No Longer Available
Location

44 Belvidere Street West, St. Paul, MN 55107
Baker - Annapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 6 Bedroom 2 bath House in West St. Paul!! - Fantastic 6 bedroom 2 bath house in highly sought after West St. Paul. Great location close to neighborhood favorite restaurants and bars! Also, only 10 min away from downtown St.Paul! This house has beautiful hardwood floors, tiled kitchen, tuck under garage, huge bedrooms, and much more. Enjoy summer and fall in the huge back yard or on one of the two decks! This is a huge house for a very inexpensive price! Contact us to set up a showing

Elite Property Management Group
Info@elitepropmgmt.com
Elitepropmgmt.com
763-445-2639

(RLNE4368580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Belvidere St W have any available units?
44 Belvidere St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Belvidere St W have?
Some of 44 Belvidere St W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Belvidere St W currently offering any rent specials?
44 Belvidere St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Belvidere St W pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Belvidere St W is pet friendly.
Does 44 Belvidere St W offer parking?
Yes, 44 Belvidere St W offers parking.
Does 44 Belvidere St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Belvidere St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Belvidere St W have a pool?
No, 44 Belvidere St W does not have a pool.
Does 44 Belvidere St W have accessible units?
No, 44 Belvidere St W does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Belvidere St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Belvidere St W does not have units with dishwashers.
