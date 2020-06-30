All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 33 George Street East - 1W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
33 George Street East - 1W
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:14 AM

33 George Street East - 1W

33 East George Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

33 East George Street, St. Paul, MN 55107
Concord - Robert

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Newly updated unit in 4-plex building! This is a 1 bed 1 bath home. There is new carpet throughout the home as well as fresh new paint. The kitchen is open with lots of room for cooking, fully applianced. The bedroom is well sized with a large closet. Washer and dryer included in the unit. Home is very close to bus stops and only 5 minutes from downtown St. Paul! Make this cozy home yours! School district #625

Lease Terms: $995 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Snow removal and lawn care are included. All utilities are the tenants responsibility. Pets allowed based on owners approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Newly Updated 4-plex in St. Paul!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 George Street East - 1W have any available units?
33 George Street East - 1W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 George Street East - 1W have?
Some of 33 George Street East - 1W's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 George Street East - 1W currently offering any rent specials?
33 George Street East - 1W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 George Street East - 1W pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 George Street East - 1W is pet friendly.
Does 33 George Street East - 1W offer parking?
No, 33 George Street East - 1W does not offer parking.
Does 33 George Street East - 1W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 George Street East - 1W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 George Street East - 1W have a pool?
No, 33 George Street East - 1W does not have a pool.
Does 33 George Street East - 1W have accessible units?
No, 33 George Street East - 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 33 George Street East - 1W have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 George Street East - 1W does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2700 University
2700 University Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55114
The Lyric at Carleton Place
765 Hampden Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
Oxbo
202 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55102
Evergreen East - 1263
1263 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55105
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law