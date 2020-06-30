33 George Street East - 1W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Newly updated unit in 4-plex building! This is a 1 bed 1 bath home. There is new carpet throughout the home as well as fresh new paint. The kitchen is open with lots of room for cooking, fully applianced. The bedroom is well sized with a large closet. Washer and dryer included in the unit. Home is very close to bus stops and only 5 minutes from downtown St. Paul! Make this cozy home yours! School district #625



Lease Terms: $995 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Snow removal and lawn care are included. All utilities are the tenants responsibility. Pets allowed based on owners approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Newly Updated 4-plex in St. Paul!