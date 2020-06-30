All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:47 PM

291 7th St W

291 7th Street West · No Longer Available
Location

291 7th Street West, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom top floor condo will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private master suite, contract garage parking available, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 291 7th St W #1707 St Paul MN 55102

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 7th St W have any available units?
291 7th St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 291 7th St W have?
Some of 291 7th St W's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 7th St W currently offering any rent specials?
291 7th St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 7th St W pet-friendly?
Yes, 291 7th St W is pet friendly.
Does 291 7th St W offer parking?
Yes, 291 7th St W offers parking.
Does 291 7th St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 291 7th St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 7th St W have a pool?
Yes, 291 7th St W has a pool.
Does 291 7th St W have accessible units?
No, 291 7th St W does not have accessible units.
Does 291 7th St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 291 7th St W does not have units with dishwashers.

