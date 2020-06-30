Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel pool elevator

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom top floor condo will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private master suite, contract garage parking available, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 291 7th St W #1707 St Paul MN 55102