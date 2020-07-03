All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 280 W Fuller Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
280 W Fuller Ave
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

280 W Fuller Ave

280 Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

280 Fuller Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
Summit - University

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
playground
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7258d5606e ---- 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Prime location; blocks to lightrail, downtown, I94, Capitol, etc!! Sweet Sculpture garden and playground out back. Pet Policy: Cat OK with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Sorry, no dogs. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: Parking by permit for residents only. Laundry: Laundry on site. Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, AC. Second Floor Tenants pay electric. Landlord pays heat, water & trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 W Fuller Ave have any available units?
280 W Fuller Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 280 W Fuller Ave have?
Some of 280 W Fuller Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 W Fuller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
280 W Fuller Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 W Fuller Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 280 W Fuller Ave is pet friendly.
Does 280 W Fuller Ave offer parking?
Yes, 280 W Fuller Ave offers parking.
Does 280 W Fuller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 W Fuller Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 W Fuller Ave have a pool?
No, 280 W Fuller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 280 W Fuller Ave have accessible units?
No, 280 W Fuller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 280 W Fuller Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 W Fuller Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N
St. Paul, MN 55119
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Montana
1749 Montana Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1263
1263 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1281
1281 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North
St. Paul, MN 55104
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55114
Adeline Apartments
1398 St Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law