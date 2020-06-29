All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:42 AM

2104 Reaney Ave E

2104 Reaney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Reaney Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55119
Beaver Lake Heights

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Charming, great location 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in St. Paul. Home features newer flooring in kitchen and living room and updated kitchen cabinets. Home has 1 bedroom on the main level, and 2 bedrooms on the lower level. Full bathroom on each level. Downstairs bathroom is shower only. Sunny kitchen and great entertaining space in the back yard! Detached garage off the alley that makes winter parking easy.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including water/sewer, trash, gas and electricity to the home.

$45 application fee per adult. Unfortunately, this home does not currently meet Section 8 guidelines.
Monthly income must be three times the rent. No evictions/UD's within the last 3 years

Don't wait. Call us today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Reaney Ave E have any available units?
2104 Reaney Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 2104 Reaney Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Reaney Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Reaney Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 2104 Reaney Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 2104 Reaney Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 2104 Reaney Ave E offers parking.
Does 2104 Reaney Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Reaney Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Reaney Ave E have a pool?
No, 2104 Reaney Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Reaney Ave E have accessible units?
No, 2104 Reaney Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Reaney Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 Reaney Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 Reaney Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 Reaney Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

