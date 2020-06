Amenities

Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home was all redone with new paint, floors, and updated appliances. Conveniently located just off White Bear Ave in St Paul. This home features a big fenced in back yard and off street parking with a 1 car garage. Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1395) (Security Deposit: $1395) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18.To see more information or schedule a time to see this property go to https://showmojo.com/l/2b5e6b9016