St. Paul, MN
1294 Westminster St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

1294 Westminster St

1294 North Westminster Street · (651) 600-7655
Location

1294 North Westminster Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $1699 · Avail. now

$1,699

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
VIDEO TOUR 4 Bed 1 Bath Move-In Ready Home - Property Id: 239381

NEWLY updated home, V I D E O T O U R: https://youtu.be/d9Y9T5PDOgY. located off 35E, with Large living room, updated kitchen, dining room, full bath & 3 Bedrooms on the main floor,1 BIG bedroom with a nook added in the room. Laundry & off-street parking for 2 cars Garage space will be available Sept 2020. NOTE: This home's exterior will be worked on summer 2020. Tenants will take care of all utilities and handle the lawn and snow care. NO PETS. This owner is not accepting section 8.
The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater than the monthly rent,600+ credit/higher.
$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent,deposit and all fees paid at lease signing.$45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.
Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hrs.This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.
5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls, light rail.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239381
Property Id 239381

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5674413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1294 Westminster St have any available units?
1294 Westminster St has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1294 Westminster St have?
Some of 1294 Westminster St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1294 Westminster St currently offering any rent specials?
1294 Westminster St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1294 Westminster St pet-friendly?
No, 1294 Westminster St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1294 Westminster St offer parking?
Yes, 1294 Westminster St does offer parking.
Does 1294 Westminster St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1294 Westminster St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1294 Westminster St have a pool?
No, 1294 Westminster St does not have a pool.
Does 1294 Westminster St have accessible units?
No, 1294 Westminster St does not have accessible units.
Does 1294 Westminster St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1294 Westminster St does not have units with dishwashers.
