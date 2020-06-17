1294 Westminster St

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated range oven refrigerator

VIDEO TOUR 4 Bed 1 Bath Move-In Ready Home - Property Id: 239381



NEWLY updated home, V I D E O T O U R: https://youtu.be/d9Y9T5PDOgY. located off 35E, with Large living room, updated kitchen, dining room, full bath & 3 Bedrooms on the main floor,1 BIG bedroom with a nook added in the room. Laundry & off-street parking for 2 cars Garage space will be available Sept 2020. NOTE: This home's exterior will be worked on summer 2020. Tenants will take care of all utilities and handle the lawn and snow care. NO PETS. This owner is not accepting section 8.

The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater than the monthly rent,600+ credit/higher.

$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent,deposit and all fees paid at lease signing.$45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.

Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hrs.This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.

5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls, light rail.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239381

No Pets Allowed



