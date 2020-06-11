All apartments in St. Paul
1245 Arkwright Street North
Last updated January 13 2020 at 8:52 PM

1245 Arkwright Street North

1245 North Arkwright Street · No Longer Available
Location

1245 North Arkwright Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Huge 5 bedroom, 1 and 3/4 bathroom home! This home features an updated eat in kitchen, a bonus living room on the lower level, central air, hardwood floors, laundry, and ample off-street parking. 3 of the bedrooms are located on the main level, and 2 bedrooms are located on the lower level.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/74-vrIgmY-g

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at (612) 547-9818 questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 10. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 2/5/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

