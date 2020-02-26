All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

1220 Selby Ave

1220 Selby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Lexington - Hamline South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 05/01/20 Updated 2 bedroom in a great area! - Property Id: 250511

Up for rent starting in May 1st or potentially later in May is an updated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a centrally located Saint Paul neighborhood within walking distance to restaurants and close to Grand Ave, right on the bus line.

This unit has undergone numerous updates, including new paint, updated bathroom, new flooring, new kitchen with new appliances, new cabinets and granite countertops. Building has also been improved. Unit and building comes with one off street parking spot, dishwasher, balcony, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, laundry, heat included, water/hot water, trash/recycling and all maintenance is included in rent price.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250511
Property Id 250511

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5665162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Selby Ave have any available units?
1220 Selby Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 Selby Ave have?
Some of 1220 Selby Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Selby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Selby Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Selby Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Selby Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Selby Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Selby Ave offers parking.
Does 1220 Selby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 Selby Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Selby Ave have a pool?
No, 1220 Selby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Selby Ave have accessible units?
No, 1220 Selby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Selby Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Selby Ave has units with dishwashers.

