1220 Selby Ave

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Updated 2 bedroom in a great area! - Property Id: 250511
Up for rent starting in May 1st or potentially later in May is an updated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a centrally located Saint Paul neighborhood within walking distance to restaurants and close to Grand Ave, right on the bus line.
This unit has undergone numerous updates, including new paint, updated bathroom, new flooring, new kitchen with new appliances, new cabinets and granite countertops. Building has also been improved. Unit and building comes with one off street parking spot, dishwasher, balcony, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, laundry, heat included, water/hot water, trash/recycling and all maintenance is included in rent price.
No Dogs Allowed
