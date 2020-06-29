Rent Calculator
All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1194 Forest Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1194 Forest Street
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:39 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1194 Forest Street
1194 North Forest Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1194 North Forest Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Conveniently located 2nd floor apartment. Close to bus stops and near 35w. Enjoy natural lighting in all of the rooms-from all four sides of the apartment!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1194 Forest Street have any available units?
1194 Forest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 1194 Forest Street currently offering any rent specials?
1194 Forest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1194 Forest Street pet-friendly?
No, 1194 Forest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 1194 Forest Street offer parking?
No, 1194 Forest Street does not offer parking.
Does 1194 Forest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1194 Forest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1194 Forest Street have a pool?
No, 1194 Forest Street does not have a pool.
Does 1194 Forest Street have accessible units?
No, 1194 Forest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1194 Forest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1194 Forest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1194 Forest Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1194 Forest Street does not have units with air conditioning.
