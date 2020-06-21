All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:30 AM

1131 Marion St

1131 North Marion Street · (612) 294-6785
Location

1131 North Marion Street, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2BR/1BA with extra office/craft room. Laundry hookups, beautiful fully fenced backyard, off street parking. Monthly rent credit for lawn care and snow removal included. Subsidy is allowed.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, criminal records, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Marion St have any available units?
1131 Marion St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1131 Marion St currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Marion St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Marion St pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Marion St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1131 Marion St offer parking?
Yes, 1131 Marion St does offer parking.
Does 1131 Marion St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Marion St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Marion St have a pool?
No, 1131 Marion St does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Marion St have accessible units?
No, 1131 Marion St does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Marion St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Marion St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Marion St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Marion St does not have units with air conditioning.
