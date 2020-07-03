All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1022 Carroll Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1022 Carroll Ave
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:07 PM

1022 Carroll Ave

1022 Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1022 Carroll Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this recently remodeled 2 bedroom single family attached home that features an updated kitchen, new carpet, and fresh paint. This property also features a partially fenced backyard, central AC, and a basement for extra storage and laundry. Both bedrooms are located on the second level. Located across from a neighborhood park!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/1bCKsIFf68A

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Carroll Ave have any available units?
1022 Carroll Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 Carroll Ave have?
Some of 1022 Carroll Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Carroll Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Carroll Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Carroll Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 Carroll Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1022 Carroll Ave offer parking?
No, 1022 Carroll Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1022 Carroll Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Carroll Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Carroll Ave have a pool?
No, 1022 Carroll Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Carroll Ave have accessible units?
No, 1022 Carroll Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Carroll Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 Carroll Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Johnson Parkway - 1334
1334 Ames Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55106
Pine Tree Park - 806
806 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Oxbo
202 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55102
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55106
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law