1022 Carroll Ave

Check out this recently remodeled 2 bedroom single family attached home that features an updated kitchen, new carpet, and fresh paint. This property also features a partially fenced backyard, central AC, and a basement for extra storage and laundry. Both bedrooms are located on the second level. Located across from a neighborhood park!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/1bCKsIFf68A



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.