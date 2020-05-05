All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like 3974 Wooddale Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
3974 Wooddale Avenue S
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:38 AM

3974 Wooddale Avenue S

3974 Wooddale Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3974 Wooddale Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Browndale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Bright and open two level 3BR, 2BA new construction condo available for lease, located on Wooddale Ave, just off Excelsior and Grant area in St. Louis Park. This 1st floor walkout style home has brand new modern features and finishes, including stainless steel appliances, gas oven, granite countertops, and tiled backsplash, gas fireplace, beautiful hardwood flooring on main level, amazing master suite with walk-in closet and custom built in’s, upgraded lighting package throughout, 2nd living/family room in lower level, and more! Building amenities include community flower garden, rooftop patio with elevator access, and free off-street parking. Wooddale Flats is 2 blocks from Excelsior and Hwy 100, with shops and restaurants within walking distance while also allowing quick access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3974 Wooddale Avenue S have any available units?
3974 Wooddale Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 3974 Wooddale Avenue S have?
Some of 3974 Wooddale Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3974 Wooddale Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
3974 Wooddale Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3974 Wooddale Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 3974 Wooddale Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 3974 Wooddale Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 3974 Wooddale Avenue S offers parking.
Does 3974 Wooddale Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3974 Wooddale Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3974 Wooddale Avenue S have a pool?
No, 3974 Wooddale Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 3974 Wooddale Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 3974 Wooddale Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 3974 Wooddale Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3974 Wooddale Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3974 Wooddale Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3974 Wooddale Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Lynn Plaza
3624 Lynn Ave
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way
St. Louis Park, MN 55416

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangleEliot
Oak HillElmwood
BirchwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities