3974 Wooddale Avenue S

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage new construction

Bright and open two level 3BR, 2BA new construction condo available for lease, located on Wooddale Ave, just off Excelsior and Grant area in St. Louis Park. This 1st floor walkout style home has brand new modern features and finishes, including stainless steel appliances, gas oven, granite countertops, and tiled backsplash, gas fireplace, beautiful hardwood flooring on main level, amazing master suite with walk-in closet and custom built in’s, upgraded lighting package throughout, 2nd living/family room in lower level, and more! Building amenities include community flower garden, rooftop patio with elevator access, and free off-street parking. Wooddale Flats is 2 blocks from Excelsior and Hwy 100, with shops and restaurants within walking distance while also allowing quick access to major highways.