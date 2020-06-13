Apartment List
/
MN
/
buffalo
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Buffalo, MN

📍
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
3 Units Available
Lake Point South
1506 Anderson Ave, Buffalo, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1025 sqft
Tranquility by the lake! Enjoy all the amenities of quality apartment living in a relaxed atmosphere just one block from beautiful Lake Pulaski! You'll love the residential character of Lake Point South; professionally landscaped grounds, just eight
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
Midtowne Hillcrest
410 1st St S, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$870
Midtowne/Hillcrest is a small town home community located in the heart of beautiful Buffalo, Minnesota. These charming multi-level town homes offer private front and back entrances, updated kitchens, and large basements with additional storage space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
829 Willow Glen Court
829 Willow Glen Court, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1558 sqft
Another listing by ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome available now! Open floor plan. Large Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, Upstairs laundry, Walking trails, Close to lakes.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2210 Longhorn Ln
2210 Longhorn Lane, Buffalo, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1753 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
309 Central Ave
309 Central Avenue, Buffalo, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1147 sqft
PETS OK. Charming spacious home in the heart of Buffalo available for rent. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a double sized detached garage. It features tons of natural woodwork with built-ins throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
759 Willow Glen Drive
759 Willow Glen Drive, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1528 sqft
Another listing by ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome available now! Open floor plan. Large Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, Upstairs laundry, Walking trails, Close to lakes.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2310 Maple Lane
2310 Maple Lane, Buffalo, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1896 sqft
Available 7/1/2020. This home does no allow pets. Exceptionally well maintained home on private lot. Open concept main floor with large kitchen center island, SS appliances and pantry for storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
711 Willow Glen Drive - 1
711 Willow Glen Dr, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1486 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 3 bath townhouse with attached two car garage. Extra loft area for use as an additional media room or office. Laundry with washer and dryer on the 2nd floor with the bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
900 Willow Glen Drive - 1
900 Willow Glen Dr, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1993 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath end unit townhome with attached two car garage and bonus loft room that could be used for an additional family room or office. Laundry on the 2nd floor with the bedrooms. In the desirable Willow Glen town home association.
Results within 10 miles of Buffalo
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
Monticello Village
725 Minnesota St, Monticello, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
937 sqft
Modern, comfortable units in Monticello near the Mississippi River. Kitchens feature breakfast bars, pantries and upgraded tile backsplashes. On-site laundry facilities and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:01pm
28 Units Available
Monticello Crossings
2205 Meadow Oak Ave, Monticello, MN
Studio
$1,235
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1056 sqft
New apartment community located off I-94 about 35 minutes from Downtown Minneapolis. Residents enjoy a game room, swimming pool, dog park and washing station, movie theater and yoga studio.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9171 Overlook Lane
9171 Overlook Ln, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1545 sqft
Newly Constructed 3 bedroom townhome - Newly Constructed 3 bedroom Town home in Monticello No Pets Allowed (RLNE5738569)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
413 Cedar Place
413 Cedar Place, Maple Lake, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1934 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath for rent $1250/month - Location, location, location! Conveniently located in walking distance from schools and from other shops, restaurants and Highway.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5799 Spirit Hills Road
5799 Spirit Hills Rd, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1550 sqft
3 br 3 bath end unit town home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5703725)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9207 Overlook Lane
9207 Overlook Ln, Monticello, MN
Studio
$1,450
1694 sqft
Beauting 3 Bed Town Home for Rent, Quiet neighborhood - For rent is this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home. Carpet and wood floors throughout.. Great Kitchen & Living room, Large Pantry, Half Bath on main floor.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
424 West River Street
424 River Street West, Monticello, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1996 sqft
Extremely well-built 4 bed 2 bath home on River Street. Large bedrooms, with plenty of closet space. Home features hardwood floors, a fireplace (decorative only), and a formal dining room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
107 Cedar Street - 8
107 Cedar St, Monticello, MN
Studio
$650
313 sqft
Front room 17' x 11' Back room 11.5' x 11' Monthly base rent plus CAM & Property Tax appropriations based off of square footage. Cedar View Office Suites is half a block off of Highway 25, and is perpendicular to Broadway Street.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
421 Cedar Place
421 Cedar Place, Maple Lake, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in serene Maple Lake available for rent now! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property has a lovely open concept layout that is perfect for entertaining with enough space for everyone.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
6960 91st St NE
6960 91st NE St, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1265 sqft
Come check out this beautiful townhome! Walk upstairs to see the bright and open kitchen, dining room, and living room, two spacious bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The entry level includes master bedroom with private bath and laundry room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
100 River Street East
100 River Street East, Monticello, MN
Studio
$74,500
2600 sqft
Call us for more information! (763) 295-6566 Looking to start your own business or franchise? This corner lot off of Highway 25 gives you great visibility! Hundreds, if not thousands of commuters will see your business.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
6846 Gingham Ct
6846 Gingham Court, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
DESCRIPTION: Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom for rent! In this townhome you will find 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs. This home has a two car garage for your cars and extra storage.

1 of 10

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
705 3rd Street East
705 3rd Street East, Monticello, MN
2 Bedrooms
$850
790 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
574 Rucks Farm Rd
574 Rucks Farm Road, Delano, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1900 sqft
Available 04/22/20 Updates Throughout! Sunfilled 4-bdrm, 3 bath home. - Property Id: 243148 Welcome home! Newly renovated 4-bdrm, 3-bath single-family home available this April.
City GuideBuffalo
In the land of 10,000 lakes, it should come as no surprise that Buffalo, MN, was named for the abundance of buffalo fish in the neighboring lake a few hundred years ago. Yes, buffalo the fish, not the mammal!

Buffalo, Minnesota, isn't exactly a stone's throw from Minneapolis and St. Paul, but you can reach the state's two largest cities in about 45 minutes via Minnesota State Hwy 55, which also happens to run right through town. Buffalo offers a small-town charm with proximity to cultural activities -- oh, and did we fail to mention the lakefront property? If swimming in summer and shacking up in an ice house to fish in winter sounds like your idea of a good time... well, what else can we say but "Welcome home"?

Finding a Place in Buffalo

Buffalo maps in at about 9.6 square miles, so finding a home for rent in Buffalo by simply scouting places from the seat of your car is not out of the question. Once you get your sights on a place -- preferably lakefront! -- make your interest clear early on. If you have your heart set on a place here, there is no time to waste because Buffalo is modest in size.

For a small community, Buffalo offers a variety of housing. You can find apartments for rent on both monthly leases and a month-to-month basis, as well as a range of rental houses. While rental prices are not astronomical, the average rent hovers just above the state average. Want the good news? The rental requirements are typical: ID, proof of income, a credit check, and a security deposit will often suffice. No need to turn over your first-born ice fisher.

Neighborhoods

Did we mention Buffalo is small? We're pretty sure we did, but just in case you missed it: your options all fall within 10 square miles. Still, where you live may put you closer or farther from the local attractions you're most interested in.

North: Properties on the north side of Buffalo put you right at the edge of Lake Pulaski. The northeast side of town is rife with apartment rentals, so this is not a bad place to start your search.

South: So, you moved to Buffalo specifically because of the lore about buffalo fish? OK, that's unlikely. Still, if you want to cozy right up to the shores of this town's namesake, the south side of town offers an address nearest to Buffalo Lake.

East: With Minneapolis to the southeast of Buffalo, living on this side of town will put you closest to the Twin Cities. If you consider Buffalo a bedroom town and commute into the metro area, this may be where you want to rent a house or apartment.

West: The west side of town offers fewer available rentals than other parts of town but, if you can snag a place here, you'll be smack dab between Buffalo Lake and Lake Pulaski.

Living in Buffalo

For such a small midwest town, Buffalo has a lot going on. Sure, if you want to let your crazy flag fly, you might want to head into "The Cities" 40 miles away, but there are plenty of community activities to see here, folks. There are about 30 parks, for starters, that offer a plethora of walking trails, basketball and tennis courts, football and soccer fields, disc golf courses and ice skating rinks. One park is dedicated exclusively to skateboarders -- replete with a half-pipe. Community breakfasts, figure skating shows, arts and crafts festivals, and 5K races round out just some of the other community events.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Buffalo?
The average rent price for Buffalo rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,310.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Buffalo?
Some of the colleges located in the Buffalo area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Buffalo?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Buffalo from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

Similar Pages

Buffalo 3 BedroomsBuffalo Apartments with Garage
Buffalo Apartments with Parking