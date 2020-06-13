23 Apartments for rent in Buffalo, MN

Finding a Place in Buffalo

Buffalo maps in at about 9.6 square miles, so finding a home for rent in Buffalo by simply scouting places from the seat of your car is not out of the question. Once you get your sights on a place -- preferably lakefront! -- make your interest clear early on. If you have your heart set on a place here, there is no time to waste because Buffalo is modest in size.

For a small community, Buffalo offers a variety of housing. You can find apartments for rent on both monthly leases and a month-to-month basis, as well as a range of rental houses. While rental prices are not astronomical, the average rent hovers just above the state average. Want the good news? The rental requirements are typical: ID, proof of income, a credit check, and a security deposit will often suffice. No need to turn over your first-born ice fisher.