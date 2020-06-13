23 Apartments for rent in Buffalo, MN📍
Buffalo, Minnesota, isn't exactly a stone's throw from Minneapolis and St. Paul, but you can reach the state's two largest cities in about 45 minutes via Minnesota State Hwy 55, which also happens to run right through town. Buffalo offers a small-town charm with proximity to cultural activities -- oh, and did we fail to mention the lakefront property? If swimming in summer and shacking up in an ice house to fish in winter sounds like your idea of a good time... well, what else can we say but "Welcome home"?
Buffalo maps in at about 9.6 square miles, so finding a home for rent in Buffalo by simply scouting places from the seat of your car is not out of the question. Once you get your sights on a place -- preferably lakefront! -- make your interest clear early on. If you have your heart set on a place here, there is no time to waste because Buffalo is modest in size.
For a small community, Buffalo offers a variety of housing. You can find apartments for rent on both monthly leases and a month-to-month basis, as well as a range of rental houses. While rental prices are not astronomical, the average rent hovers just above the state average. Want the good news? The rental requirements are typical: ID, proof of income, a credit check, and a security deposit will often suffice. No need to turn over your first-born ice fisher.
Did we mention Buffalo is small? We're pretty sure we did, but just in case you missed it: your options all fall within 10 square miles. Still, where you live may put you closer or farther from the local attractions you're most interested in.
North: Properties on the north side of Buffalo put you right at the edge of Lake Pulaski. The northeast side of town is rife with apartment rentals, so this is not a bad place to start your search.
South: So, you moved to Buffalo specifically because of the lore about buffalo fish? OK, that's unlikely. Still, if you want to cozy right up to the shores of this town's namesake, the south side of town offers an address nearest to Buffalo Lake.
East: With Minneapolis to the southeast of Buffalo, living on this side of town will put you closest to the Twin Cities. If you consider Buffalo a bedroom town and commute into the metro area, this may be where you want to rent a house or apartment.
West: The west side of town offers fewer available rentals than other parts of town but, if you can snag a place here, you'll be smack dab between Buffalo Lake and Lake Pulaski.
For such a small midwest town, Buffalo has a lot going on. Sure, if you want to let your crazy flag fly, you might want to head into "The Cities" 40 miles away, but there are plenty of community activities to see here, folks. There are about 30 parks, for starters, that offer a plethora of walking trails, basketball and tennis courts, football and soccer fields, disc golf courses and ice skating rinks. One park is dedicated exclusively to skateboarders -- replete with a half-pipe. Community breakfasts, figure skating shows, arts and crafts festivals, and 5K races round out just some of the other community events.