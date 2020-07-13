Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator carpet microwave oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool e-payments yoga 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center hot tub package receiving

Live at Cityscape Apartments! Located minutes from downtown Minneapolis and The West End, our residents enjoy the perfect combination of suburban living with easy access to the all the great urban conveniences in Minneapolis. Residents can select from one- and two-bedroom spacious apartment floor plans complete with private balconies and patios, full washer and dryers, furnished units, and more. Cityscape also features luxury apartment amenities such as a beautiful outdoor swimming pool, spacious modern clubhouse, friendly on-site office and maintenance staff, fitness room, covered parking, and more. Choose this pet-friendly apartment home community to be minutes from downtown Minneapolis and to enjoy all the magnificent features we offer.