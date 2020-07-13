Amenities
Live at Cityscape Apartments! Located minutes from downtown Minneapolis and The West End, our residents enjoy the perfect combination of suburban living with easy access to the all the great urban conveniences in Minneapolis. Residents can select from one- and two-bedroom spacious apartment floor plans complete with private balconies and patios, full washer and dryers, furnished units, and more. Cityscape also features luxury apartment amenities such as a beautiful outdoor swimming pool, spacious modern clubhouse, friendly on-site office and maintenance staff, fitness room, covered parking, and more. Choose this pet-friendly apartment home community to be minutes from downtown Minneapolis and to enjoy all the magnificent features we offer.