All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like Cityscape Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
Cityscape Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

Cityscape Apartments

5707 Highway 7 · (763) 225-2608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Elmwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5707 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Elmwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 109 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,531

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,581

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 414 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,753

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 415 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,903

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Unit 326 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,982

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cityscape Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
yoga
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
hot tub
package receiving
Live at Cityscape Apartments! Located minutes from downtown Minneapolis and The West End, our residents enjoy the perfect combination of suburban living with easy access to the all the great urban conveniences in Minneapolis. Residents can select from one- and two-bedroom spacious apartment floor plans complete with private balconies and patios, full washer and dryers, furnished units, and more. Cityscape also features luxury apartment amenities such as a beautiful outdoor swimming pool, spacious modern clubhouse, friendly on-site office and maintenance staff, fitness room, covered parking, and more. Choose this pet-friendly apartment home community to be minutes from downtown Minneapolis and to enjoy all the magnificent features we offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cityscape Apartments have any available units?
Cityscape Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,531 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cityscape Apartments have?
Some of Cityscape Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cityscape Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cityscape Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cityscape Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cityscape Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cityscape Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cityscape Apartments offers parking.
Does Cityscape Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cityscape Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cityscape Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cityscape Apartments has a pool.
Does Cityscape Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cityscape Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cityscape Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cityscape Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Cityscape Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cityscape Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Cityscape Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Adagio - Hoigaard Village
5655 W 35th St
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Colonial Terrace
5621 Minnetonka Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Park Point
4300 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Urban Park Apartments
3601 Phillips Pkwy
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Boulevard 100
3000 South Highway 100
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Lou Park Apartments
1351 Hampshire Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangleEliot
Oak HillElmwood
BirchwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity