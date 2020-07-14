Hoigaard Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments guest parking guest suite internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table sauna

Medley Row offers spacious row homes that will reset your definition of townhome living! With access to the full menu of amenities at The Camerata and with many homes featuring condo-quality finishes, you’ll find Medley Row to be the perfect landing spot for professionals, retirees and business professionals alike.



Featuring multi-level living, open plans on the first level and traditional layouts with full-size washers and dryers on the second level, 2,200+ square feet, and a host of exceptional extras, Medley Row stands as a distinct alternative to traditional multi-family housing. Some homes feature upgraded finishes.