All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like Hoigaard Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
Hoigaard Village
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:32 AM

Hoigaard Village

5690 36th Street West · (952) 260-6780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Elmwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5690 36th Street West, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Elmwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hoigaard Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
sauna
Medley Row offers spacious row homes that will reset your definition of townhome living! With access to the full menu of amenities at The Camerata and with many homes featuring condo-quality finishes, you’ll find Medley Row to be the perfect landing spot for professionals, retirees and business professionals alike.

Featuring multi-level living, open plans on the first level and traditional layouts with full-size washers and dryers on the second level, 2,200+ square feet, and a host of exceptional extras, Medley Row stands as a distinct alternative to traditional multi-family housing. Some homes feature upgraded finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 4 months, 5 months, 6 months, 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months, 13 months, 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant. $65 per applicant out of state
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $240
rent: $30
restrictions: Pit Bull, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Chow and Rottweilers
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $20
restrictions: Must be spayed/neutered
Parking Details: attached 2 car garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hoigaard Village have any available units?
Hoigaard Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does Hoigaard Village have?
Some of Hoigaard Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hoigaard Village currently offering any rent specials?
Hoigaard Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hoigaard Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Hoigaard Village is pet friendly.
Does Hoigaard Village offer parking?
Yes, Hoigaard Village offers parking.
Does Hoigaard Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hoigaard Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hoigaard Village have a pool?
Yes, Hoigaard Village has a pool.
Does Hoigaard Village have accessible units?
Yes, Hoigaard Village has accessible units.
Does Hoigaard Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hoigaard Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Hoigaard Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hoigaard Village has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Hoigaard Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Verge
3601 Park Center Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Urban Park Apartments
3601 Phillips Pkwy
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Park Glen
4501 Park Glen Rd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Boulevard 100
3000 South Highway 100
St. Louis Park, MN 55416

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangleEliot
Oak HillElmwood
BirchwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity