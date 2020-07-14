Hoigaard Village

Lease Length: 3 months, 4 months, 5 months, 6 months, 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months, 13 months, 14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant. $65 per applicant out of state
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $240
rent: $30
restrictions: Pit Bull, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Chow and Rottweilers
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $20
restrictions: Must be spayed/neutered