Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

Helix Apartments

7450 Highway 7 · (612) 315-0208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now offering renovated and classic units! For a limited time only, we are offering immediate move-ins up to 1-month FREE! *Select apartment homes. Please contact leasing office for details.
Location

7450 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Oak Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 264 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 126 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Helix Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
garage
on-site laundry
car wash area
lobby
Nestled alongside the nature trails and sprawling green lawns of Louisiana Oaks Park, Helix Apartments are your destination for great apartment living. Our luxury community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in St Louis Park, Minnesota, near Minneapolis. With 14 unique floor plans available, you can find the perfect space for your lifestyle. Your new apartment rests on park-inspired grounds, finished with impeccable landscaping, mature oak trees, and top-tier community amenities. We’re also conveniently located along Highway 7 and the Cedar Lake Trail so commuting to downtown Minneapolis by car or bike is a breeze. From our world-class amenities to our ideal location, discover modern Minnesota at Helix Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 on aproved credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Mastiff, Pit Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier
Dogs
rent: $40/Mo per dog
Cats
rent: $25/Mo per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Helix Apartments have any available units?
Helix Apartments has 12 units available starting at $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Helix Apartments have?
Some of Helix Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Helix Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Helix Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Now offering renovated and classic units! For a limited time only, we are offering immediate move-ins up to 1-month FREE! *Select apartment homes. Please contact leasing office for details.
Is Helix Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Helix Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Helix Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Helix Apartments offers parking.
Does Helix Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Helix Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Helix Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Helix Apartments has a pool.
Does Helix Apartments have accessible units?
No, Helix Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Helix Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Helix Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Helix Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Helix Apartments has units with air conditioning.
