Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill internet access yoga garage on-site laundry car wash area lobby

Nestled alongside the nature trails and sprawling green lawns of Louisiana Oaks Park, Helix Apartments are your destination for great apartment living. Our luxury community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in St Louis Park, Minnesota, near Minneapolis. With 14 unique floor plans available, you can find the perfect space for your lifestyle. Your new apartment rests on park-inspired grounds, finished with impeccable landscaping, mature oak trees, and top-tier community amenities. We’re also conveniently located along Highway 7 and the Cedar Lake Trail so commuting to downtown Minneapolis by car or bike is a breeze. From our world-class amenities to our ideal location, discover modern Minnesota at Helix Apartments.