Welcome to Urban Park Apartments, an apartment community in the Knollwood area. Our community offers spacious floor plans, with contemporary finishes, and thoughtful amenities. Located in St Louis Park, Minnesota, we are near major employers and schools as well as premier shopping, dining, and entertainment options that the area has to offer.Offering a selection of 1, 2 & 3-Bedroom apartments for rent, Urban Park Apartments provides residents the space they need to make it their own. As a resident, you can enjoy access to our fitness center and BBQ/Picnic area and conveniences like on-site maintenance and management. We are pet friendly too! Inside your spacious home, easily unwind with the latest features. In-unit washer and dryers, private patios/balconies, efficient appliances, and large closets to store everything you need. Upgraded apartments feature gorgeous plank flooring and our 3-Bedroom apartments offer a fireplace for you to enjoy. When you want to get out, we are right off