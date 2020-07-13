All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Urban Park Apartments

3601 Phillips Pkwy · (952) 333-4436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3601 Phillips Pkwy, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Minnehaha

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 115 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 125 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 327 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Urban Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
package receiving
accessible
garage
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to Urban Park Apartments, an apartment community in the Knollwood area. Our community offers spacious floor plans, with contemporary finishes, and thoughtful amenities. Located in St Louis Park, Minnesota, we are near major employers and schools as well as premier shopping, dining, and entertainment options that the area has to offer.Offering a selection of 1, 2 & 3-Bedroom apartments for rent, Urban Park Apartments provides residents the space they need to make it their own. As a resident, you can enjoy access to our fitness center and BBQ/Picnic area and conveniences like on-site maintenance and management. We are pet friendly too! Inside your spacious home, easily unwind with the latest features. In-unit washer and dryers, private patios/balconies, efficient appliances, and large closets to store everything you need. Upgraded apartments feature gorgeous plank flooring and our 3-Bedroom apartments offer a fireplace for you to enjoy. When you want to get out, we are right off

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $250
rent: $50 per dog per month
restrictions: Breed
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $150
rent: $25 per cat per month
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage lockers-$20 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Urban Park Apartments have any available units?
Urban Park Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Urban Park Apartments have?
Some of Urban Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Urban Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Urban Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Urban Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Urban Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Urban Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Urban Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Urban Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Urban Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Urban Park Apartments have a pool?
No, Urban Park Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Urban Park Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Urban Park Apartments has accessible units.
Does Urban Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Urban Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Urban Park Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Urban Park Apartments has units with air conditioning.
