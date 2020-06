Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available Sept. 1st. Bright and sunny 2 story home in Wayzata school

district!! Beautifully landscaped lot and great outdoor space with deck for

entertaining. Vaulted ceilings, family room with fireplace plus formal living

room on mail floor. Four spacious bedrooms (three on upper level) and private

master suite. Finished lower level with office and den. Convenient main floor

laundry. Fantastic location is close to shopping, highways, restaurants and

entertainment.