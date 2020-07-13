The Wellington Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access accessible pool 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit hot tub key fob access online portal trash valet

Please contact Komlan at (763) 475-1032 or Komlan@mmi-MN.com - Wellington Apartments offers exceptionally spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in a quiet, well cared for community. Our apartment homes have a huge walk-out patio, dishwasher, garbage disposal and additional storage. Heat, Water, Rubbish Removal are included Resident is responsible for Electricity and then optional Cable, Internet, Phone. We also have garages that are available for an additional charge. The building features controlled entry, an on-site laundry facility, elevator, fitness room and onsite management who keep the property well maintained.



The Wellington's convenient location affords easy access to I-494, making downtown Minneapolis a short commute. Explore the nearby lakes, parks and beaches or hop on the Luce line Bike trail for outdoor recreation or head down to historic Wayzata and enjoy delightful specialty shops and renowned restaurants. It's all just out the door from your new home at The Wellington.



