All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like The Wellington Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
The Wellington Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:15 PM

The Wellington Apartments

17210 County Road 6 · (763) 703-6349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17210 County Road 6, Plymouth, MN 55447

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 17210 County Rd 6 #206 · Avail. now

$1,155

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Wellington Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
accessible
pool
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
key fob access
online portal
trash valet
Please contact Komlan at (763) 475-1032 or Komlan@mmi-MN.com - Wellington Apartments offers exceptionally spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in a quiet, well cared for community. Our apartment homes have a huge walk-out patio, dishwasher, garbage disposal and additional storage. Heat, Water, Rubbish Removal are included Resident is responsible for Electricity and then optional Cable, Internet, Phone. We also have garages that are available for an additional charge. The building features controlled entry, an on-site laundry facility, elevator, fitness room and onsite management who keep the property well maintained.

The Wellington's convenient location affords easy access to I-494, making downtown Minneapolis a short commute. Explore the nearby lakes, parks and beaches or hop on the Luce line Bike trail for outdoor recreation or head down to historic Wayzata and enjoy delightful specialty shops and renowned restaurants. It's all just out the door from your new home at The Wellington.

(RLNE3256735)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: Must have credit score of 600 or higher
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $200
rent: $25
restrictions: 45 pounds or less, no aggressive breeds. Must be up to date on all shots and immunizations
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $100
restrictions: Must be neutered/spayed, declawed, with up to date shots/immunizations
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Wellington Apartments have any available units?
The Wellington Apartments has a unit available for $1,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Wellington Apartments have?
Some of The Wellington Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Wellington Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Wellington Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Wellington Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Wellington Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Wellington Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Wellington Apartments offers parking.
Does The Wellington Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Wellington Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Wellington Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Wellington Apartments has a pool.
Does The Wellington Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Wellington Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Wellington Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Wellington Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does The Wellington Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Wellington Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Wellington Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonehill Apartments
3501 Xenium Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln
Plymouth, MN 55441
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Manor Royal Apartments
3930 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West
Plymouth, MN 55441
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity