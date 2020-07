Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill internet access media room sauna cats allowed accessible elevator garage 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to Stonehill Apartments, with close proximity to shopping at Plymouth Town Center, Arbor Lakes, and Ridgedale Center, plus French Regional Park trail access and just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Our highly attentive staff combined with the long list of all-inclusive amenities sets Stonehill apart from other apartment communities. Explore our floor plans and image gallery, and select your new home today!