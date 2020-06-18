5605 Lakeland Road

Do not miss out on this super clean - 3 bedroom / 2 bath home with a great yard! Located @ 1 block from Scenic Heights Elementary School & about 1 mile from Minnetonka High School. Available December 1st for a minimum 3 month lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
