All apartments in Minnetonka
Find more places like 5605 Lakeland Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
5605 Lakeland Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5605 Lakeland Road

5605 Lakeland Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minnetonka
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5605 Lakeland Road, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Do not miss out on this super clean - 3 bedroom / 2 bath home with a great yard! Located @ 1 block from Scenic Heights Elementary School & about 1 mile from Minnetonka High School. Available December 1st for a minimum 3 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 Lakeland Road have any available units?
5605 Lakeland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 5605 Lakeland Road have?
Some of 5605 Lakeland Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5605 Lakeland Road currently offering any rent specials?
5605 Lakeland Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 Lakeland Road pet-friendly?
No, 5605 Lakeland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 5605 Lakeland Road offer parking?
Yes, 5605 Lakeland Road does offer parking.
Does 5605 Lakeland Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5605 Lakeland Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 Lakeland Road have a pool?
No, 5605 Lakeland Road does not have a pool.
Does 5605 Lakeland Road have accessible units?
No, 5605 Lakeland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 Lakeland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5605 Lakeland Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Waterstone Place
9700 Waterstone Pl
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55343
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Ridgegate Apartments
1919 YMCA Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Oaks Glen Lake Apartments
14414 Stewart Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55345
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55345

Similar Pages

Minnetonka 1 BedroomsMinnetonka 2 Bedrooms
Minnetonka Apartments with ParkingMinnetonka Pet Friendly Places
Minnetonka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities