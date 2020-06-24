All apartments in Minnetonka
Find more places like 16848 Patricia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
16848 Patricia Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16848 Patricia Lane

16848 Patricia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minnetonka
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16848 Patricia Lane, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to March 15th and receive $500 off May Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. April 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,712 sf home is located in Minnetonka, MN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16848 Patricia Lane have any available units?
16848 Patricia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 16848 Patricia Lane have?
Some of 16848 Patricia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16848 Patricia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16848 Patricia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16848 Patricia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16848 Patricia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16848 Patricia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16848 Patricia Lane offers parking.
Does 16848 Patricia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16848 Patricia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16848 Patricia Lane have a pool?
No, 16848 Patricia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16848 Patricia Lane have accessible units?
No, 16848 Patricia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16848 Patricia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16848 Patricia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone Place
9700 Waterstone Pl
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N
Minnetonka, MN 55305
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55343
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Oaks Glen Lake Apartments
14414 Stewart Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55345
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55345

Similar Pages

Minnetonka 1 BedroomsMinnetonka 2 Bedrooms
Minnetonka Apartments with ParkingMinnetonka Pet Friendly Places
Minnetonka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities