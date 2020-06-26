All apartments in Minnetonka
14806 Kral Road
Last updated October 5 2019 at 4:11 PM

14806 Kral Road

14806 Kral Road · No Longer Available
Location

14806 Kral Road, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
internet access
Beautiful walkout rambler with hardwood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14806 Kral Road have any available units?
14806 Kral Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 14806 Kral Road have?
Some of 14806 Kral Road's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14806 Kral Road currently offering any rent specials?
14806 Kral Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14806 Kral Road pet-friendly?
No, 14806 Kral Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 14806 Kral Road offer parking?
No, 14806 Kral Road does not offer parking.
Does 14806 Kral Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14806 Kral Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14806 Kral Road have a pool?
Yes, 14806 Kral Road has a pool.
Does 14806 Kral Road have accessible units?
No, 14806 Kral Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14806 Kral Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14806 Kral Road does not have units with dishwashers.
