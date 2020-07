Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool internet access media room 24hr maintenance bike storage courtyard fire pit hot tub lobby

At Claremont Apartments you can finally start living the lifestyle you deserve. Claremont is nestled in the Southeast quadrant of Minnetonka, but only a few blocks to downtown Hopkins, where Main Street's bars, restaurants, shops, and movie theaters are at your service. 62 and 169, Minneapolis's major arterials, provide great access to the entire Minneapolis metropolitan area including downtown. Claremont Apartments boasts rental living to a whole new level, complete with miles of walking and biking trails, sparkling pool, paid heat, underground parking and elevators - all at rents within your reach. It's Lifestyle - service that truly serves your every need. And it's all waiting for you when you rent at Claremont Apartments in Minnetonka, MN.