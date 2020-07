The Calhoun Greenway

Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

deposit: $200 per pet

limit: 2 pets maximum

restrictions: No weight limit. Dogs and cats must be spayed or neutered and shots up to date. Vet records may be requested. Other small or caged animals allowed, please call for details. Breed Restrictions Apply*

Dogs fee: $200 per dog rent: $40/month per dog