All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like Sydney Hall/Dinkydome.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Sydney Hall/Dinkydome

310 15th Ave SE · (612) 324-1104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

310 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455
University

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 503 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 402 sqft

Unit 604 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 402 sqft

Unit 504 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 402 sqft

See 14+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 418 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 605 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,818

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 38 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,898

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 36 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,898

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sydney Hall/Dinkydome.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
in unit laundry
cable included
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
lobby
cats allowed
SYDNEY HALL: Just steps from the park-like setting of historic Folwell Hall and the majestic gateway entrance to the University of Minnesota, Sydney Hall apartments in the heart of the iconic Dinkytown neighborhood, are within minutes of campus classrooms, sports facilities, entertainment venues, shopping, and restaurants.
The award-winning Sydney Hall Dinkytown apartments brings a fresh new look to a classic University of Minnesota address located in the heart of Dinkytown. From the 18 foot entrance lobby to its expansive windows, residents will experience the vibrancy of campus living and views that take in the new Gopher football stadium to the East and the Minneapolis skyline to the West.

DINKYDOME: The historic Dinkydome, a University of Minnesota landmark in one of America’s iconic college neighborhoods, has experienced a remarkable renovation bringing back the original character of the former home of the Minnesota Bible College. In addition to a variety of retail and services on the street level, the Dinkydome features spectacular two-level, fully furnished lofts and apartments with spacious windows providing expansive views of the campus and Minneapolis skyline.
The spectacular second floor two-level Dinkydome lofts and third floor apartments are fully furnished and available in several floor plans with up to four bedrooms and two baths. The Dinkydome lofts and apartments are adjacent to the Sydney Hall Residences where Dinkydome tenants will have access to underground parking, a party room and fitness center.

Furnished with full/double-sized bed, desk, sofa, and TV stand

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: Covered parking: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sydney Hall/Dinkydome have any available units?
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome has 34 units available starting at $1,169 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Sydney Hall/Dinkydome have?
Some of Sydney Hall/Dinkydome's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sydney Hall/Dinkydome currently offering any rent specials?
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sydney Hall/Dinkydome pet-friendly?
Yes, Sydney Hall/Dinkydome is pet friendly.
Does Sydney Hall/Dinkydome offer parking?
Yes, Sydney Hall/Dinkydome offers parking.
Does Sydney Hall/Dinkydome have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sydney Hall/Dinkydome offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sydney Hall/Dinkydome have a pool?
No, Sydney Hall/Dinkydome does not have a pool.
Does Sydney Hall/Dinkydome have accessible units?
No, Sydney Hall/Dinkydome does not have accessible units.
Does Sydney Hall/Dinkydome have units with dishwashers?
No, Sydney Hall/Dinkydome does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sydney Hall/Dinkydome?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Southsider Apartments
3029 22nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Coze Flats
628 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity