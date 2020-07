Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access lobby yoga cats allowed

Tour in-person or virtually! Please schedule yours today. Welcome home to Maverick. Think "luxury cabin" and you'll get our fresh take on downtown apartments. It's as unique as you are - luxurious plaid accents, locally-sourced fixtures and designer amenities. Enjoy downtown living year-round, relaxing with friends and cozying up to the oversized fireplace or enjoying one of our many outdoor community decks. PLAY. RELAX. ENJOY LIFE. There's no cure for cabin fever quite like the great outdoors, and Maverick's unrivaled amenity collection offers the perfect remedy. Take a dip in the rooftop pool, revel in the picturesque views from the sky deck or decompress on the yoga lawn. An on-site dog run grants plenty of space for your furry friend to frolic, while outdoor lounges offer the perfect spots to plan the day's adventures. Inside, a charming lobby with sofas, beanbag chairs and a fireplace provides a cozy reprieve from the chill of sweater weather. Did we mention the Starbucks on-site?