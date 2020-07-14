All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:01 PM

City Club Minneapolis

95 South 10th Street · (612) 261-1329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Look and Lease Special! Two Months FREE* on Select Apartment Homes With a 14 Month Lease! Schedule Your Tour Today! (*Certain Conditions Apply)
Location

95 South 10th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Downtown West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City Club Minneapolis.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
cc payments
conference room
doorman
e-payments
fire pit
game room
google fiber
green community
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
roommate matching
sauna
smoke-free community
yoga
Apartments For Rent In Downtown MinneapolisCity Club Apartments CBD Minneapolis offers residents a new standard for downtown living. Our apartments for rent in Downtown Minneapolis offer a safe environment where you can walk virtually anywhere in the immediate area including the Guthrie Theater and the Saturday Market. Our leasing staff is eager to meet you and help resolve all of your apartment needs. Not to mention our community is pet-friendly too so you and your pup can move home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150 to 1 months rent with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Under 35 lbs with breed restrictions
Parking Details: First come first serve large penthouse.
Storage Details: Tall storage in apartments
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does City Club Minneapolis have any available units?
City Club Minneapolis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does City Club Minneapolis have?
Some of City Club Minneapolis's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City Club Minneapolis currently offering any rent specials?
City Club Minneapolis is offering the following rent specials: Look and Lease Special! Two Months FREE* on Select Apartment Homes With a 14 Month Lease! Schedule Your Tour Today! (*Certain Conditions Apply)
Is City Club Minneapolis pet-friendly?
Yes, City Club Minneapolis is pet friendly.
Does City Club Minneapolis offer parking?
Yes, City Club Minneapolis offers parking.
Does City Club Minneapolis have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, City Club Minneapolis offers units with in unit laundry.
Does City Club Minneapolis have a pool?
Yes, City Club Minneapolis has a pool.
Does City Club Minneapolis have accessible units?
Yes, City Club Minneapolis has accessible units.
Does City Club Minneapolis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City Club Minneapolis has units with dishwashers.
