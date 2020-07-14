City Club Minneapolis

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150 to 1 months rent with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Under 35 lbs with breed restrictions
Parking Details: First come first serve large penthouse.
Storage Details: Tall storage in apartments
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.