City Club Minneapolis

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court cc payments conference room doorman e-payments fire pit game room google fiber green community internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal roommate matching sauna smoke-free community yoga

Apartments For Rent In Downtown MinneapolisCity Club Apartments CBD Minneapolis offers residents a new standard for downtown living. Our apartments for rent in Downtown Minneapolis offer a safe environment where you can walk virtually anywhere in the immediate area including the Guthrie Theater and the Saturday Market. Our leasing staff is eager to meet you and help resolve all of your apartment needs. Not to mention our community is pet-friendly too so you and your pup can move home today!