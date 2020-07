Be @ The Calhoun Greenway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse concierge elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill media room package receiving garage on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center guest parking hot tub internet access lobby online portal yoga

Take off to wherever from the modern apartment community inspired by your active lifestyle. Think traffic-free. Walk to Lake Bde Maka Ska (Calhoun). Be Uptown, Minneapolis. In the heart of it all, but with the feeling of a tucked-away respite. Cyclists, kayakers, runners by day. Groovers, shakers, diners by night.



Hidden along the Midtown Greenway bike and walking path, Be @ Calhoun Greenway provides direct and quick access to Lake Bde Maka Ska. The natural corridor connects directly with downtown Minneapolis for a traffic-free commute. Right outside its doors is the Uptown commercial district which provides sophisticated retail, nightlife, shopping, entertainment and cultural options.