902 Oliver Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Available NOW! Second floor duplex with lots of character.



Three bedrooms, one full bathroom, large living room with hardwood floors, built-in shelves, beautiful molding, ceiling fan.



Dining room has hardwood floors, built-in hutch. Eat in kitchen with vinyl flooring, tile back splash, gas stove.



Shared washer/dryer in basement, tenant pays 1/3 monthly water bill, gas and electric. Off street parking available.



Requirements: Maximum 4 occupants, no smoking, no pets, good rental history, no criminal, no evictions. Subsidy housing accepted. Application fee $40 per adult.

Rent $1,395, security deposit $1,995.



