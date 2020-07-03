All apartments in Minneapolis
902 Oliver Ave N
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:09 AM

902 Oliver Ave N

902 North Oliver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

902 North Oliver Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Near North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Available NOW! Second floor duplex with lots of character.

Three bedrooms, one full bathroom, large living room with hardwood floors, built-in shelves, beautiful molding, ceiling fan.

Dining room has hardwood floors, built-in hutch. Eat in kitchen with vinyl flooring, tile back splash, gas stove.

Shared washer/dryer in basement, tenant pays 1/3 monthly water bill, gas and electric. Off street parking available.

Requirements: Maximum 4 occupants, no smoking, no pets, good rental history, no criminal, no evictions. Subsidy housing accepted. Application fee $40 per adult.
Rent $1,395, security deposit $1,995.

www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Oliver Ave N have any available units?
902 Oliver Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Oliver Ave N have?
Some of 902 Oliver Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Oliver Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
902 Oliver Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Oliver Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 902 Oliver Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 902 Oliver Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 902 Oliver Ave N offers parking.
Does 902 Oliver Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 Oliver Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Oliver Ave N have a pool?
No, 902 Oliver Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 902 Oliver Ave N have accessible units?
No, 902 Oliver Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Oliver Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Oliver Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

