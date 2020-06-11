All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 900 30th Ave S 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
900 30th Ave S 2
Last updated March 25 2019 at 12:06 PM

900 30th Ave S 2

900 30th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Seward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

900 30th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Seward

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Near River Road, UofM, Coop, Lightrail, & Downtown - Property Id: 93189

Near River Road, UofM, Co-op, Lightrail, & Downtown MPLS

900 30th Ave S Unit#2
Available For Rent: March 1st 2019

Second Floor of a Triplex 1,350 sqft
Older Build 1910
Mission Style Oak Woodwork
Build-In Buffet
Located 1/2 Block From West River Road, Seward Co-op, & University of Minnesota
About 1 Mile From Downtown - 6 Block From Light-rail
Sun Porch Currently Used As 3rd Bedroom

Deposit $1,650
Rent $1,650 + $195 Utilities (Flat Rate)
Small Pet Allowed At Additional Rate: ($25/month Rent; $500 Deposit)
Off-Street Parking Included; Garage Parking Available.
Looking For Someone Who Will Stay Long Term

Must Provide 3 Good Past Landlord References
Follow Steps Before You Call For A Showing
Step 1: Walk Through Video
https://youtu.be/aH4Eevrm0Iw
Step 2: Online Application
https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93189
Step 3: Wait For Response From Owner
Step 4: Screening $45
Step 5: Call To Setup A Showing 612-234-2820
Step 6: Accepting Security Depot To Hold
Step 7: Sign The Lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93189
Property Id 93189

(RLNE4628351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 30th Ave S 2 have any available units?
900 30th Ave S 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 30th Ave S 2 have?
Some of 900 30th Ave S 2's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 30th Ave S 2 currently offering any rent specials?
900 30th Ave S 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 30th Ave S 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 30th Ave S 2 is pet friendly.
Does 900 30th Ave S 2 offer parking?
Yes, 900 30th Ave S 2 offers parking.
Does 900 30th Ave S 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 30th Ave S 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 30th Ave S 2 have a pool?
No, 900 30th Ave S 2 does not have a pool.
Does 900 30th Ave S 2 have accessible units?
No, 900 30th Ave S 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 900 30th Ave S 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 30th Ave S 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Paxon
360 N 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Variant
315 N 7th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University