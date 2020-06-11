900 30th Ave S 2

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Near River Road, UofM, Coop, Lightrail, & Downtown - Property Id: 93189



Near River Road, UofM, Co-op, Lightrail, & Downtown MPLS



900 30th Ave S Unit#2

Available For Rent: March 1st 2019



Second Floor of a Triplex 1,350 sqft

Older Build 1910

Mission Style Oak Woodwork

Build-In Buffet

Located 1/2 Block From West River Road, Seward Co-op, & University of Minnesota

About 1 Mile From Downtown - 6 Block From Light-rail

Sun Porch Currently Used As 3rd Bedroom



Deposit $1,650

Rent $1,650 + $195 Utilities (Flat Rate)

Small Pet Allowed At Additional Rate: ($25/month Rent; $500 Deposit)

Off-Street Parking Included; Garage Parking Available.

Looking For Someone Who Will Stay Long Term



Must Provide 3 Good Past Landlord References

Follow Steps Before You Call For A Showing

Step 1: Walk Through Video

https://youtu.be/aH4Eevrm0Iw

Step 2: Online Application

https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93189

Step 3: Wait For Response From Owner

Step 4: Screening $45

Step 5: Call To Setup A Showing 612-234-2820

Step 6: Accepting Security Depot To Hold

Step 7: Sign The Lease

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93189

Property Id 93189



(RLNE4628351)