900 30th Ave S 2

Amenities
Near River Road, UofM, Coop, Lightrail, & Downtown - Property Id: 93189
Near River Road, UofM, Co-op, Lightrail, & Downtown MPLS
900 30th Ave S Unit#2
Available For Rent: March 1st 2019
Second Floor of a Triplex 1,350 sqft
Older Build 1910
Mission Style Oak Woodwork
Build-In Buffet
Located 1/2 Block From West River Road, Seward Co-op, & University of Minnesota
About 1 Mile From Downtown - 6 Block From Light-rail
Sun Porch Currently Used As 3rd Bedroom
Deposit $1,650
Rent $1,650 + $195 Utilities (Flat Rate)
Small Pet Allowed At Additional Rate: ($25/month Rent; $500 Deposit)
Off-Street Parking Included; Garage Parking Available.
Looking For Someone Who Will Stay Long Term
Must Provide 3 Good Past Landlord References
Follow Steps Before You Call For A Showing
Step 1: Walk Through Video
https://youtu.be/aH4Eevrm0Iw
Step 2: Online Application
https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93189
Step 3: Wait For Response From Owner
Step 4: Screening $45
Step 5: Call To Setup A Showing 612-234-2820
Step 6: Accepting Security Depot To Hold
Step 7: Sign The Lease
