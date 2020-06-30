9 W Franklin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Super cool corner Greenleaf Lofts 2BR, 1BA condo for lease in the heart of the Eat Street neighborhood. With downtown views and two balconies, unit features include energy efficient cork flooring, 10’ ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, gas oven and stove-top, luxury bathroom with separate shower and soaking tub and brand new hard surface flooring in bedrooms. Secure underground heated parking stall with storage unit mounted in front. Greenleaf lofts is conveniently located at Nicollet and Franklin, with quick access to highway system, Downtown and Uptown; and features a 2nd floor community patio with grilling stations. Included with rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall with storage unit in front, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet.