Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

9 W Franklin Avenue

9 West Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9 West Franklin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Super cool corner Greenleaf Lofts 2BR, 1BA condo for lease in the heart of the Eat Street neighborhood. With downtown views and two balconies, unit features include energy efficient cork flooring, 10’ ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, gas oven and stove-top, luxury bathroom with separate shower and soaking tub and brand new hard surface flooring in bedrooms. Secure underground heated parking stall with storage unit mounted in front. Greenleaf lofts is conveniently located at Nicollet and Franklin, with quick access to highway system, Downtown and Uptown; and features a 2nd floor community patio with grilling stations. Included with rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall with storage unit in front, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 W Franklin Avenue have any available units?
9 W Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 W Franklin Avenue have?
Some of 9 W Franklin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 W Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9 W Franklin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 W Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9 W Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 9 W Franklin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9 W Franklin Avenue offers parking.
Does 9 W Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 W Franklin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 W Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 9 W Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9 W Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9 W Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9 W Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 W Franklin Avenue has units with dishwashers.

