Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

898 21st Ave Se Available 09/01/20 SPACIOUS 4BD House in the heart of Como near UofM & Dinkytown! Avail. 9/1/20 - Great 4 bedroom/1 bathroom near the U of M! Just a short walk to campus & dinky town. You will enjoy:



-3-Season Porch

-Big Kitchen with Dishwasher

-Big Living room & dining room

-Spacious bedrooms/closet

-Laundry

-Lawn

-Off-street parking

-AND MUCH MORE!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).



**Renter's insurance is required.



For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)



(RLNE5481702)