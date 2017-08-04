All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 898 21st Ave Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
898 21st Ave Se
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

898 21st Ave Se

898 Southeast 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

898 Southeast 21st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
898 21st Ave Se Available 09/01/20 SPACIOUS 4BD House in the heart of Como near UofM & Dinkytown! Avail. 9/1/20 - Great 4 bedroom/1 bathroom near the U of M! Just a short walk to campus & dinky town. You will enjoy:

-3-Season Porch
-Big Kitchen with Dishwasher
-Big Living room & dining room
-Spacious bedrooms/closet
-Laundry
-Lawn
-Off-street parking
-AND MUCH MORE!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).

**Renter's insurance is required.

For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE5481702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 898 21st Ave Se have any available units?
898 21st Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 898 21st Ave Se have?
Some of 898 21st Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 898 21st Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
898 21st Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 898 21st Ave Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 898 21st Ave Se is pet friendly.
Does 898 21st Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 898 21st Ave Se offers parking.
Does 898 21st Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 898 21st Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 898 21st Ave Se have a pool?
No, 898 21st Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 898 21st Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 898 21st Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 898 21st Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 898 21st Ave Se has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Elements
4525 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
Oaks Hiawatha Station
4540 Snelling Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University