876 23rd Ave. SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in side-by-side duplex. Granite counters, all new cabinets, remodeled bathrooms, and custom closet systems. Newer appliances with a washer and dryer in-unit!



This is a beautiful rental and features the perfect layout with 2 bedrooms and 3/4 bath on each level. Both upstairs and downstairs have their own separate living room space.



Schedule your showing today by emailing grizzlypropmgmt@gmail.com



Home is available to start leasing September 1st, 2020.