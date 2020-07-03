876 23rd Ave. SE

Amenities
Fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in side-by-side duplex. Granite counters, all new cabinets, remodeled bathrooms, and custom closet systems. Newer appliances with a washer and dryer in-unit!
This is a beautiful rental and features the perfect layout with 2 bedrooms and 3/4 bath on each level. Both upstairs and downstairs have their own separate living room space.
Schedule your showing today by emailing grizzlypropmgmt@gmail.com
Home is available to start leasing September 1st, 2020.